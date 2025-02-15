ALTON – The Alton Redbirds took down the Bethalto Eagles in the first round of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association playoffs. Alton won the best-of-three series in two games, winning by scores of 3-0 on Feb. 10 and 6-1 on Feb. 11.

Belleville ended East Alton-Wood River’s season winning 4-1 on Feb. 10 and 6-2 on Feb. 11. Triad and Highland’s series went on to play all three games, with Triad moving on to face Columbia, who received a first-round bye.

In Class 2A, Granite City beat Freeburg/Waterloo in three games as did Vianney over Collinsville. Edwardsville and O’Fallon both received first-round byes.

The second-round varsity schedule goes as follows:

Game One – Tuesday, February 18

  • Vianney vs. Edwardsville @ East Alton Ice Arena 7:15 p.m.
  • Alton vs. Belleville @ East Alton Ice Arena 8:45 p.m.
  • Triad vs. Columbia @ McKendree Metro Rec Plex 7:30 p.m.
  • Granite City vs. O’Fallon @ McKendree Metro Rec Plex 9 p.m.

Game Two – Thursday, February 20

  • O’Fallon vs. Granite City @ Granite City Ice Rink 7 p.m.
  • Columbia vs. Triad @ Granite City Ice Rink 8:30 p.m.
  • Belleville vs. Alton @ RP Lumber Center 8 p.m.
  • Edwardsville vs. Vianney @ RP Lumber Center 9:30 p.m.

Game Three (If Necessary) – Monday, February 24

  • Vianney vs. Edwardsville @ RP Lumber Center 7:30 p.m.
  • Granite City vs. O’Fallon @ RP Lumber Center 9 p.m.
  • Alton vs. Belleville @ East Alton Ice Arena 7:30 p.m.
  • Triad vs. Columbia @ East Alton Ice Arena 9 p.m.

