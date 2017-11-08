MVC announces All-Conference football team
BETHALTO - The Mississippi Valley Conference has announced its' 2017 All-MVC football team.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Here are the first- and second-team selections by positions and honorable mentions from area schools:
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Center: Jared Houberg, Triad
Tackles: Ryan Holcomb, Triad; Trevor Zobrist, Highland
Guards: Colton Knebel, Highland; Gavin Bailey, Triad
Backs: Brady Feldman, Highland; Dalton Viglasky, Waterloo; Ronald Clay, Mascoutah
Quarterback: Drew Sauerwein, Jersey
Receivers: Sam LaPorta, Highland; Blake Wittman, Jersey; TreShun Buckingham, Mascoutah
Kicker: Travis Speer, Triad
Kick Returner: Dalton Viglasky, Waterloo
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Beau Barbour, Triad; Josh Burke, Highland; Malik Green, Mascoutah; Malone Brown, Triad
Linebackers: Kyle Lane, Highlan; Nathan Clark, Triad; Jesse Matthews, Waterloo; Sebi Wolf, Highland
Defensive Backs: Sam LaPorta, Highland; Ronald Clay, Mascoutah; Brett Tuttle, Jersey; Nick King, Triad; Jack Etter, Highland
Punter: Elliott Prott, Highland
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Center: Collin Carey, Jersey
Tackles: Spencer Woodall, Waterloo; Ross Speidel, Jersey
Guards: Dylan Knebel, Highland; Rhylon Desherlia, Jersey
Backs: Kurt Hall, Jersey; Trevor Nott, Triad; Austin Eaton, Civic Memorial; Jake O'Daniell, Waterloo
Quarterback: Garrett Marti, Highland
Receivers: Eddie Wilson, Mascoutah; Jackson Ivers, Waterloo; Brett Tuttle, Jersey
Kicker: Elliott Prott, Highland
Kick Returner: Nate Goldacker, Jersey
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Clayton Watters, Waterloo; Isaiah Harmon, Highland; Brayden Georgeoff, Civic Memorial; Sam Buck, Highland
Linebackers: Christopher Jackson, Jersey; Aric Crehan, Triad; Patrick Beck, Mascoutah; Dallas Morrow, Waterloo
Defensive Backs: Blake Wittman, Jersey; Bryce Kirk, Waterloo; Dylan Shaw, Highland
Punter: Cole Junker, Mascoutah
OFFENSIVE HONORABLE MENTION
Peighton Phillips, Civic Memorial; Evan Anderson, Triad; Travis Wallace, Civic Memorial; Elijah Kelly, Triad; Jack Brandt, Jersey; Cody Qualls, Triad; Spencer Powell, Civic Memorial; Brett Tuttle, Jersey
DEFENSIVE HONORABLE MENTION
Kaleb Woolverton, Triad; Jon Woelful, Jersey; Justin DelRosario, Triad; Caden Farrell, Civic Memorial; Jake Struckhoff, Triad; Brayden Pierce, Civic Memorial; Cody Qualls, Triad
More like this: