ALTON - The Alton Committee of the Whole held a very brief meeting on Monday night, during which they approved a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System agreement, a resolution related to the 2022 Tax Levy, and awarded a bid for 1819 Woodland Avenue. Alderwoman Elizabeth Allen was the sole member absent from the meeting.

A resolution authorizing an intergovernmental agreement for participation in the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (known as the “MABAS Master Agreement 2022”) also passed unanimously. This agreement essentially allows local units of government to collaborate and provide mutual aid in cases of emergencies and natural disasters. The resolution also provides for “communications procedures, training, and other necessary functions” to help protect life and property during emergencies.

The full text of the MABAS Master Agreement can be read at mabas-il.org.

A resolution regarding the 2022 Tax Levy was also approved. According to Alderman Nate Keener, this resolution means the amount of money the city will pay towards the General Obligation Refunding Bond of $8,750,000 is not coming out of the tax levy, but through Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds, and that the city will pay less toward the bond as a result. He clarified that this resolution has no bearing on what the actual tax levy will be. The resolution passed unanimously.

Finally, the “best bid” of $10,700.00 by CENPRO Services for 1819 Woodland Avenue was unanimously awarded by the committee.

For a full recording of Monday night’s meeting - and live coverage of future meetings - visit the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

