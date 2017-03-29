ALTON - Local police departments, along with others in the region, are growing beautiful mustaches during the "Mustache March 4PD" fund-raising campaign, which will soon conclude.

Steve Schwegel and a group of business friends and associates came up with the plan for the “Mustache March 4PD” fund-raising campaign.

The fund-raising activity has run through March and culminate with a concert by Schwegel’s Glendale Riders from 8 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, April 1, at Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway in Alton. A co-sponsor of the event is Riverbender.com.

Schwegel, the owner of Alton Physical Therapy and a key player with Glendale Riders, has led the campaign.

“I just felt for the longest time, we needed to show them how much we appreciate and love them,” he said. “Police and their families have to worry about whether they will be able to come home at night. The Glendale Riders have always been very supportive with policemen.”

Schwegel said they are hoping to have a sold out concert for Saturday, April 1, and encouraged people to purchase tickets or donate. Some tickets remain, but they have been moving fast, so people need get on line and get the tickets as quickly as possible.

The Mustache March 4PD tickets are $20 before the night of the concert and $25 that night.

Go on line to visit: www.MustacheMarch4PD.com to obtain tickets. Mustache March apparel is also available on the site from $15 to $35. The present sponsors are listed on the site.

There is information on the website to become a sponsor.

“Recently, a disconnect has occurred between the public and local police departments,” Schwegel said. “Our goal is to show our support for the brave men and women who keep our streets and children safe. The sponsorship or ticket purchase helps ensure these officers can continue to protect our community and provide a safe city for citizens now and in the future. Some of the sponsorships or ticket proceeds will help provide are to update and maintain equipment, train new officers and much more.”