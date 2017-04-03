SEE RELATED VIDEO BELOW:

ALTON – The first Mustache March4PD was a rousing success, with 120 sponsors and many participants in the mustache contest and Glendale Riders concert Saturday night at Bluff City Grill.

Steve Schwegel, owner of Alton Physical Therapy and member of the Glendale Riders, wanted to create an event showcasing community appreciation for law enforcement while also raising money. After f orming a small planning committee, the Mustache March 4PD was born.

All throughout the month of March, various members of the community donned mustaches in support of law enforcement. The month's activities culminated in a celebration at Bluff City Grill with a live performance from the Glendale Riders and a mustache competition. The event was held in hopes to raise money for local law enforcement.

“This was a fundraiser for local police departments to show appreciation of what they do on a daily basis,” said Steve Schwegel of the Glendale Riders, and person who spearheaded the event. “We wanted to show them how much we appreciate what they do each and every day. The whole night was about appreciating and respecting police. After we got started, we had people calling us wanting to be sponsors for the event.”

The Alton Police Department honor guard made a moving presentation at the event and several officers were in attendance.

Bluff City Grill owner Cathy Gross said she was super excited to host Mustache March4PD.

“We had great turnout for a great cause,” she said. “It has been awesome.”Charles Thomas also contributed to this story.

