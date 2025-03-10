Our Daily Show Interview! MM4PD Back the Blue on March 28th!

ALTON - Mustache March 4PD will host their eighth annual “Back the Blue” event.

On March 28, 2025, at Bluff City Grill in Alton, community members are invited to enjoy food, live music, raffles, a mustache contest and more. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $30 and all proceeds benefit MM4PD’s mission to support local police departments. This year, they hope to raise $80,000.

“Our whole goal is to build that community between police and citizens because they both have a view of each other that might not be exactly what is happening,” explained Wesley, one of the event’s organizers. “If we can be that bridge that shows that, hey, these officers are normal people, husbands, wives, just like anybody else, they have kids and problems and everything. And then show the police that there is a community that does care for them, and it’s not just the 1% they deal with on a daily basis, there’s a lot of people out there."

The “Back the Blue” event is an annual fundraiser and celebration of MM4PD’s work to support 16 police departments in Madison and Jersey Counties. Porch Cafe will play music throughout the night, and people can enjoy several raffles and drawings. The Honor Guard will kick off the evening with a ceremony, which organizer Elizabeth described as “emotional.”

MM4PD is also looking for sponsorships for the evening. To have your logo displayed at the event, you must contact MM4PD by March 16.

The goal of the “Back the Blue” event is to raise money while allowing local law enforcement officers to relax and enjoy the camaraderie, explained Wesley and Elizabeth. They emphasized that the event is meant to be fun and foster community between officers and the public.

“It’s a very laidback evening,” Wesley said. “We’re not going to hit you with ballgowns or anything like that or long speeches. We try to keep everything really short, let the band do their thing and everybody enjoy themselves.”

As an organization, MM4PD supplies equipment like K9s and bulletproof vests for local police departments. They also sponsor an annual gas giveaway and donate to organizations like the Alton Boys and Girls Club to encourage connection between officers and the community.

MM4PD was started by the loved ones of Officer Blake Snyder, who was killed in the line of duty in 2016. Wesley and Elizabeth noted that it’s “sad” that many people don’t support MM4PD’s mission or their local police departments until there is a tragedy. Through events like “Back the Blue,” they hope to show support for these departments year-round.

The organization also takes local officers to Washington, D.C. every year for National Police Week. Wesley and Elizabeth love providing the officers a chance to relax and connect with one another. For a $1,000 sponsorship, you can sponsor the “Back the Blue” event and have your logo printed on the back of the shirts that they will wear in D.C. this May.

Wesley and Elizabeth encourage the community to support MM4PD and their local officers at the “Back the Blue” event and beyond. For more information about how to become a sponsor or to buy tickets online, visit the official Facebook event page or check out the official Mustache March 4PD website at MustacheMarch4PD.com.

“To see the support from the community [is awesome]," Elizabeth added. "It's usually a packed house, so get your tickets while you can. It’s great. There’s so much support…Everybody’s there for the same reason, which is great.”

