COTTAGE HILLS - On May 6 and 7, more than 30 local and regional bands will take the stage for Trinity River Festival at VFW Post 7678 in Cottage Hills, Ill. to help raise funds for the local nonprofit Trinity’s Way. Tickets are $10 per day at the gate, cash only. Festival-goers can also purchase a weekend pass, online only, before the day of the event. Advance tickets can be purchased using debit card, credit card, or PayPal on the Trinity’s Way website or by using this link https://www.trinitysway.org/event-details/trinity-river-festival-2022.

Trinity’s Way formed in 2018 after 17-year-old Trinity Buel was killed in a tragic car accident. The nonprofit was started by her mother, April Gray, and her godfather, Chris Unthank, to carry on Buel’s kindness and compassion for animals and the environment. That same year, the group hosted their first annual Trinity River Festival.

The organization uses funds raised from the festival to provide support for area animal-related and environmental organizations. Trinity River Festival isn’t just about raising funds though. It’s also about remembering Buel’s spirit through her love of music.

“When Trinity got her first puppy for her fourth birthday, she quickly decided on the name Sugar Magnolia,” Gray said. The name is a reference to a Grateful Dead song. “I was really surprised by the name she chose. I listened to all kinds of music, even before Trinity was born, but then I knew that she’d really been listening.” As Buel grew up, her love of music grew too. She enjoyed singing along to her favorite tunes, and joined chorus during middle school. Buel had a diverse taste in music, which is exactly what Trinity River Festival strives to offer. This year marks the fifth year for the annual music festival.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday. The last band begins at 10 p.m. both nights. Friday’s lineup includes Money Shot, HOOKiE, The Dead Roses, Spirit Ritual, Little Known Fact, Lazy Lester, OBD with Jason Dunham, Accidentally on Purpose, The Synapses, H7, Erin Jo, and Mark Rice.

Saturday’s lineup opens with The E & J Band and includes The Peace Lords, Tall Trees, Darian Roe, Autumn Konkol, Patrick Tuller, Set Break Sarahs, Josh Grassle and Friends, Piasa Canyon, Bastard and the Crows, The Malachi Bros., Rock Crown, POW Jr 72, 86 Red, Liver Jones & the Flatworms, Everhart & Light, The Intrusion, Fleetwood & Friends, Bring Me the Fires, Krickett & The Grilled Avocados and Agents of the Free. The festival headliner for Saturday night is The Stubblefield Band.

There will also be food vendors on-site, as well as handmade and direct-sales vendors. The event is kid-friendly and children 12 and under are free.

“Without the amazing support from so many bands and musicians, Trinity River Festival wouldn’t exist. To see this take shape and come to life year after year is almost a magical experience,” Gray said. “There is no better way for us to both raise funds to support our mission and honor the life of my daughter. I am so thankful for the continued support of everyone involved.”

For more information about Trinity River Festival, visit the Facebook page for the event.

