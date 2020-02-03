SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - The Treehouse Wildlife Center groundhog Murray was the star of the show at the annual Alton Visitor’s Center Groundhog Day ceremony Sunday. Murray saw her shadow and tradition says that means six more weeks of winter. Here are photos and a video from the occasion.

The Alton Visitor’s Center Groundhog Day event has become one where residents and officials come from all over the area.

Visitor’s Center President Brett Stawar said Sunday was a fun occasion to recognize Groundhog Day in Alton. Stawar and Alton Mayor Brant Walker commended all the elected officials who participated and community members.

Mayor Walker said it was a great turnout with exceptionally nice weather.

The Alton ceremony mimics what takes place in Punxsutawney, Penn., each year where there is festive music and food and the legendary groundhog always makes an appearance.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

