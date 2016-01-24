MURRAY, Ky. – Murray State converted on 25 of 32 free throw attempts Saturday, defeating SIUE 70-54 in Ohio Valley Conference men's basketball team at the CFSB Center.

SIUE dropped to 1-7 in the OVC and 4-16 overall. Murray State improved to 10-10 overall and 4-3 in the OVC.

"That's a good defensive team," SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris said. "I give Murray a lot of credit. This is one of the headliners in our league. This is the team we're chasing. They came out and competed a little harder than we did tonight."

A balanced scoring attack from SIUE wasn't enough to overcome a quick Murray State start. The Racers sprinted out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back.

"They came out as the aggressors and put us on our heels," Harris added. "They threw the first punch and it took us a while to hit back."

Four players scored eight points apiece to lead the Cougars. Carlos Anderson, C.J. Carr, Grant Fiorentinos and Keenan Simmons each scored eight. Mike Chandler scored a career-best six points.

SIUE outshot Murray State for the first half and for the game. The Cougars were 12 for 27 (44.4 percent) from the field compared to just 40.9 percent (9-22) for the Racers over the game's first period, but Murray State was 15 of 16 at the free throw line during the first half and led 35-25 at the break.

"I thought we were sound defensively in the first half aside from putting them at the free throw line," Harris said. "There were a lot of unnecessary fouls away from the action."

The Racers picked up the pace from the field in the second half, rebounding to shoot 47.6 percent (10-21) from the field. Half of the Racers' second half baskets were three-pointers. They were 5 for 10 from long range, after hitting just two in the first half.

The Racers pushed their lead to as many as 22 after a jumper from Bryce Jones with 7:39 to play.

Jones led four Murray State players in double figures with 16 points. He scored six at the free throw line. Jeffery Moss scored 15 points and Damarcus Croaker and Wayne Langston added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

"We just have to work," Harris said. "We have to get back in the gym. This is a group that will continue to fight."

SIUE now will play four consecutive home games, beginning with a contest against Southeast Missouri Thursday night.

"To go back to the Vadalabene for four straight will be a good thing for our guys," Harris said. "Hopefully we can get a little momentum going."

