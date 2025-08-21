STAUNTON - Staunton High School student-athlete Payton Davis and scholar has distinguished herself through her participation in multiple sports and academic excellence, earning a nomination for Sports Illustrated Youth of the Year.

She has competed in track, soccer, and volleyball, in addition to being an active member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA). Maintaining a 4.0 GPA and straight A’s, she exemplifies dedication both on and off the field.

In track and field, she contributed to Staunton’s relay teams, running the 4x200, 4x400, and 4x800 events.

Article continues after sponsor message

Her nomination for Sports Illustrated Youth of the Year recognizes her commitment and achievements. Community members are encouraged to support her by voting through the provided link.

Tisha Davis, her mother, expressed pride in her accomplishments. “We are very proud of her and everything. She is a great teammate and works her hardest in all she does. She is very serious about her sports, wants to grow and do her best, and she is very strict on herself when it comes to school and grades."

To vote for Payton, click here.

More like this: