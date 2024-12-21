EDWARDSVILLE - Cincere A. Ruffin might be new to Edwardsville High School, but he’s already making a name for himself as an outstanding student.

For his hard work, Cincere A. Ruffin is a Student of the Month for Edwardsville High School and Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

Ruffin is a 12th grader at EHS, where he transferred earlier this year. He quickly stood out as an academic and athletic star.

Article continues after sponsor message

As a multisport student-athlete, Ruffin demonstrates responsibility, dedication and passion for his sports. He participates in football, basketball and AAU Track Club. He loves running and regularly runs while listening to music, which motivates him. In Tacoma, Washington, he was recognized as the Defensive Player of the Year in football.

His teachers have noticed that Ruffin often helps the janitorial staff clean the cafeteria during lunchtime. He stands out as a “courteous and helpful” young man.

Between school and practice for his multiple sports, Ruffin doesn’t have a ton of spare time. But he enjoys hanging out with his family and playing video games when he can. He also spends a lot of time studying, preparing for his college career. Ruffin has big plans for the future, and his teachers and loved ones know he will accomplish them.

“I plan to run track in college and get my master’s degree to become an athletic trainer,” Ruffin said. “I'm very kind, funny, and empathetic. I enjoy meeting new people.”

Congratulations to Cincere for this recognition from Edwardsville High School and ECUSD7!

More like this: