Multiple-Vehicle Crash Sparks Fire, Injuries On I-270

Authorities are investigating an accident that involved multiple vehicles on Interstate 270 near the Chain of Rocks Bridge on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.

Traffic was back up significantly after the accident and a tractor-trailer was reported to have caught fire and multiple individuals were injured. There was several vehicles involved in the accident.

Law enforcement reported that area of 270 was closed for multiple hours and the lanes didn't open until early Wednesday.

Video Courtesy of Aubrey Claxton Willis

Multiple-Vehicle Crash on I-270 Drone Footage

Drone footage provided by Brayden Cook



Photo courtesy of Adam Hutton

