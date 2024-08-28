ALTON - An Alton man with a criminal past faces four Class X felonies and more after a search of his residence revealed multiple controlled substances and a firearm in his possession.

DeMarcus L. Freeman, 43, of Alton, was charged with the following: Armed habitual criminal (Class X felony) Armed violence (Class X felony) Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Class X felony) Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (Class X felony) Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Class 1 felony)

Descriptions of the charges state Freeman was found in possession of a Loracin 9mm handgun, which was unlawful for him to possess as a convicted felon; Freeman was previously convicted of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in 2007 and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in 2020, with both cases filed in Madison County.



Multiple controlled substances were also found in Freeman’s possession while armed with the weapon, leading to the armed violence charge. Among the substances found were over 15 grams of cocaine, over 15 grams of methamphetamine, and one to 15 grams of fentanyl.

According to a petition to deny Freeman’s pretrial release, officers executed a search warrant at his residence, where “large amounts” of the substances were found, “as well as packaging materials clearly in plain view.”

“Freeman and the homeowner each implicated each other in the narcotics activities,” the petition states, adding Freeman has “multiple felony priors” and, at the time of this incident, was out on pretrial release from another criminal case filed earlier this year.

Madison County court records show an extensive criminal history for Freeman, including multiple past charges of domestic battery, drug-related offenses, burglary, probation violations, and more.

The Alton Police Department presented the latest case against Freeman, who was ordered remanded to the Madison County Jail, where he remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.