CHICAGOPositive cases of COVID-19 are surging in Illinois at a time when family and friends gather for the holidays. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has partnered with SHIELD Illinois to offer 20 free community COVID-19 PCR rapid testing before the holidays. The State is also hosting more than 75 vaccination events through the holiday season, offering residents the opportunity to get vaccinated or boosted at sites in their communities.

“Illinois is leading the Midwest in vaccinating and boosting our residents, and we are adding even more ways to make it easier to get vaccinated and boosted,
said Governor JB Pritzker. “We appreciate the new federal resources to fight this omicron wave and ask everyone to continue to follow our mask mandate and to make safe choices.

“Getting tested for COVID-19 is critically important to helping reduce the spread of this deadly virus,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.“A year ago our holidays looked much different, now with widely available testing, vaccinations, and boosters Illinoisans can gather safely with family and friends.”

Information on the 20 community testing sites can be found below. Days and operations may vary during the holiday season. Please visit idph.illinois.gov for more details.

Location

Hours

Address

DePaul University

2pm – 7pm

333 S. State Chicago, IL 60604

Jane Addams Elementary

3:30pm – 7pm

1020 E. Sayles Dr.

Palatine, IL 60074

Woodland Elementary

3:30pm – 8pm

17261 W. Gages Lake Road

Gages Lake, IL 60030

Elgin Community College

2pm – 7pm

1700 Spartan Dr.

Elgin, IL 60123

U of I College of Medicine

8am – 8pm

1601 Parkview Ave.

Rockford, IL 61107

LTHS East Campus

2pm – 7pm

1333 E. 7th Street

Lockport, IL 60441

Joliet Junior College

9am – 12pm

1215 Houbalt Rd.

Joliet, IL 60431

Sauk Valley Community College

8am – 12pm

173 IL Route 2

Dixon, IL 61021

Northeastern Illinois University

2pm – 8pm

5500 N. St. Louis

Chicago, IL 60625

Whiteside County Health Department

8:30am – 3:30pm

1300 W. 2nd Street

Rock Falls, IL 61071

Heartland Community College

7am – 11am

12pm – 4pm

5pm – 7pm

1500 W. Raab Rd.

Normal, IL 61761

HCC Lincoln

11:30am – 4pm

2201 Woodlawn Rd

Lincoln, IL 62656

Stephens Family YMCA

6am – 8am

4pm – 8pm

2501 Fields S. Dr.

Champaign, IL 61822

Vermilion County Health Department

10am – 6pm

200 College Street

Danville, IL 61832

U of I Springfield

9am – 1pm

2200 Ernest Hemmingway Dr.

Springfield, IL 62703

Richland Community College

9am – 1pm

1 College Park

Decatur, IL 62521

East St. Louis Higher Education Campus

12pm – 2pm

601 James R. Thompson Blvd.

East St. Louis, IL 62201

Triad CUSD 2

3pm – 6:30pm

203 E. Throp St.

Troy, IL 62294

Massac Memorial Hospital

8am – 4:30pm

28 Chick St.

Metropolis, IL 62940

Edwardsville

CCSD 7

3pm – 7pm

145 West St.

Edwardsville, IL

62025

In addition to these sites, the State of Illinois Community-Based testing sites remain operational serving Illinoisans at 10 locations across the state. In addition to testing services, COVID-19 vaccines are also offered at the Aurora, Arlington Heights, South Holland, Fairview Heights and Peoria locations.

Aurora

Arlington Heights

South Holland

Fairview Heights

Peoria

Near Premium Outlet Mall

2450 N. Farnsworth Avenue

Arlington Race Track

823 Wilke Road

South Suburban College

15800 State Street

St. Clair Square Mall

134 St. Clair Square

Peoria Civic Center

698 Fulton Street

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday

Wednesday
Friday
Saturday

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday

Wednesday
Friday
Saturday

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday

Wednesday
Friday
Saturday

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday

Wednesday
Friday
Saturday

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday

Wednesday
Friday
Saturday

Bloomington

Champaign

Harwood Heights

Rockford

Waukegan

Interstate Center

1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington

Market Place Shopping Center

2000 N. Neil St., Champaign

6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd., Chicago

1321 Sandy Hollow Road, Rockford

102 W. Water Street, Waukegan

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday

Wednesday
Friday
Saturday

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday

Wednesday
Friday
Saturday

7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Monday

Wednesday
Friday
Saturday

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday

Wednesday
Friday
Saturday

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday

Wednesday
Friday
Saturday

As we look ahead to the start of a new year, state and local health officials are urging all Illinoisans to resolve to beat COVID-19 in 2022 by getting vaccinated and/or getting a COVID-19 booster.

In addition to doctor’s offices, pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC), and local health departments, the State of Illinois offers one-day vaccine clinics throughout the state through the Community Partners Vaccination Program (CPVP). This state-run program works to improve access and availability of the COVID-19 vaccine by working with trusted community partners. Within the last two weeks, the Community Partners program administered more than 8,000 through one-day partnerships with Cook County Health.

At these state-run vaccination clinics, vaccines are available to any Illinois resident, and no appointment, no identification or health insurance will be required.

Date

Location

Hours

Address

Vaccines Offered

Dec. 22

American Legion Post 979

4:00pm – 8:00pm

4501 S. Airport Rd., Bartonville IL

Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J

Dec. 22

McDonald’s

2:00pm – 4:00pm

295 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook

Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J

Dec. 22

McDonald’s

2:00pm – 4:00pm

675 N. Weber Rod., Romeoville

Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J

Dec. 22

McDonald’s

3:00pm – 5:00pm

4403 Harrison Ave., Rockford

Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J

Dec. 22

Flex

3:00pm- 7:00pm

700 Corporate Grove Dr., Buffalo Grove

Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J

Dec. 22

Goodwill of Central Illinois

10:00am-2:00pm

414 Arthur Ave., Morris

Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J

Dec. 22

Keen Age Center

9:30am-3:30pm

2141 Henry Luckow Lane, Belvidere

Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J

Dec. 22

Millstadt Public Library

2:00pm – 6:00pm

115 W. Laurel St., Millstadt

Adult Pfizer, Moderna

Dec. 22

Olney American Legion Post 30

12:00pm – 5:00pm

227 E. Main Street, Olney

Adult Pfizer, Moderna

Dec. 22

Oswego Public Library

10:00am – 6:00pm

32 W. Jefferson Street, Oswego

Adult Pfizer, Moderna

Dec. 22

Arcola Jr/Sr High School

4:00pm – 8:00pm

351 W. Washington St., Arcola

Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J

Dec. 22

Broadmoor Jr High School

10:00am – 2:00pm

501 Maywood Ave., Pekin

Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J

Dec. 22

South Fork Township

12:00pm – 5:00pm

124 Central Street, Kincaid

Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J

Dec. 22

Versiti Aurora

10:00am – 2:00pm

1200 N. Highland Ave., Aurora

Adult Pfizer

Dec. 23

Grant White Elementary School

8:00am – 7:00pm

147 Circle Avenue, Forest Park

Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J

Dec 23

ICN Noor Academy

2:00pm – 4:00pm

2844 W. Ogden Ave., Naperville

Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J

Dec. 23

New Mission Temple Church of God and Christ

2:00pm- 5:00pm

4700 West Polk Street, Chicago

Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J

Dec. 23

Greater Galilee Baptist Church

10:00am – 4:00pm

1308 S. Independence Blvd., Chicago

Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna

Dec. 23

Randolph County Health Department

8:00am – 4:00pm

2515 State Street, Chester

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J

Dec. 24

American Legion Post 771

12:00pm – 4:00pm

749 Milwaukee Avenue, Gurnee

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J

Dec. 26

Buyers Flea Market

9:00am – 4:30pm

4545 W. Division Street, Chicago

Adult Pfizer,
J&J,
Pediatric Pfizer

Dec 26

Cherry Valley District Library

1:00pm – 4:00pm

755 E. State Street, Cherry Valley

Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J

Dec. 26

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

4:00pm – 6:00pm

393 N. Main Street, DuPage

Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer

Dec. 26

Greater Galilee Baptist Church

10:00am – 3:00pm

1308 S. Independence Blvd., Chicago

Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna,

Dec. 26

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

4:00pm – 6:00pm

393 N. Main Street, Glen Ellyn

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna

Dec. 27

American Legion Post 1977

10:00am - 4:00pm

14414 W. Ford Drive, New Lenox

Adult Pfizer,
J&J

Dec. 27

American Legion Post 365

10:00am – 4:00pm

1022 Vandalia Street, Collinsville

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,

J&J

Dec. 27

Children’s Habilitation Center

12:00pm – 4:00pm

15400 Lincoln Ave., Harvey

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J

Dec. 27

Fraternal Order of Eagles

10:00am – 2:00pm

1206 W. Linden Street, Carbondale

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J

Dec. 27

Grand Boulevard Prevention Services

12:00pm – 2:00pm

3847 South Giles, Chicago

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J

Dec. 27

Catlin Church of Christ

10:00am – 3:00pm

715 W. Vermilion Street, Catlin

Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J

Dec. 27

Henry C. Adams Memorial Library

2:00pm – 6:00pm

209 West 3rd Street, Prophetstown

Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J

Dec. 27

Immigrant Solidarity of DuPage

10:00am – 1:00pm

311 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton

Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J

Dec. 27

Labor of Love Apostolic Church

12:00pm – 4:00pm

2800 E. 79th Street, Chicago

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,

Pediatric Pfizer

Dec. 27

Trinity Lutheran Church

12:00pm – 5:00pm

308 E. Brayton Road, Mount Morris

Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J

Dec. 27

Church of the Good Shepherd Congregational United Church of Christ

11:00am – 4:00pm

5700 S. Prairie Avenue, Chicago

Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J

Dec. 28

Belleville Public Library

10:00am – 3:00pm

121 E. Washington Street, Belleville

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J

Dec. 28

Fellowship Center

10:00am – 3:00pm

301 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J

Dec. 28

First Baptist Church

10:00am – 6:00pm

211 NW 4th Avenue, Galva

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J

Dec. 28

Annawan-Alba Township Library

10:00am – 2:00pm

200 N. Meadow Ln., Annawan

Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J

Dec. 28

Dunlap High School

9:00am – 1:00pm

5200 Legion Hall Road, Dunlap

Adult Pfizer,

Pediatric Pfizer

Dec. 28

Humanitarian Relief Foundation Community & Civic Center

12:00pm – 5:00pm

6450 W. College Drive, Palos Heights

Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J

Dec. 28

United Church of Byron

10:00am – 2:00pm

701 W. 2nd Street, Byron

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,

J&J

Dec. 28

United Church of Heyworth

10:00am – 4:00pm

302 East Main Street, Heyworth

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,

J&J

Dec. 28

Vital Proteins

1:00pm – 6:00pm

1076 W. Taylor Rd., Romeoville

Adult Pfizer

Dec. 28

West Liberty Foods

2:00pm – 6:00pm

775 S. Schmidt Rd., Bolingbrook

Moderna

Dec. 29

Alexander/Pulaski County NAACP – First Missionary Baptist Church

11:00am – 3:00pm

727 37th St. Cario

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,

J&J

Dec. 29

Altamont City Hall

11:00am – 5:00pm

202 N. Second Street, Altamont

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,

J&J

Dec. 29

Children’s Habilitation Center

8:00am – 12:00pm

15400 Lincoln Ave., Harvey

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,

J&J

Dec. 29

McDonald’s

3:00pm – 5:00pm

420 S. Perryville Rd., Rockford

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,

J&J

Dec. 29

McDonald’s

2:00pm – 4:00pm

3237 11th Street, Rockford

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,

J&J

Dec. 29

McDonald’s

3:00pm – 5:00pm

6995 E. Riverside Blvd., Rockford

Adult Pfizer

Dec. 29

Good Samaritan Community Services

10:00am – 2:00pm

3551 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,

J&J

Dec. 29

Grossinger Motors Arena

10:00am – 3:00pm

101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,

J&J

Dec. 29

JW James Church

9:00am – 1:00pm

907 S. 6th Avenue, Maywood

Adult Pfizer,

Pediatric Pfizer

Dec. 29

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

9:00am – 1:00pm

318 Chicago Avenue, Savanna

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,

J&J

Dec. 29

VFW Post 9789

11:00am – 3:00pm

205 E. Locust Street, Fairbury

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,

J&J

Dec. 29

VFW Post 2608

10:00am – 2:00pm

506 S. Old Rte 66, Dwight

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,

J&J

Dec. 29

Village of Illiopolis

10:00am – 1:00pm

420 Anne Street, Illiopolis

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,

J&J

Dec. 30

McDonald’s

2:00pm – 5:00pm

508 E. Cass Street, Joliet

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,

J&J

Dec. 30

Illinois Heartland Library System

9:00am – 3:00pm

6725 Goshen Rd, Edwardsville

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,

J&J

Dec. 30

Erie Neighborhood House

4:00pm – 7:00pm

1937 S. 50th Avenue, Cicero

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,

Pediatric Pfizer, J&J

Dec. 30

St. Andrew Lutheran Church

10:00am – 3:00pm

511 W. Rockton Rd., Rockton

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J

Dec. 31

Coulterville Public Library

11:00am – 2:00pm

103 S. 4th Street, Coulterville

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J

Dec. 31

First Baptist Church of Melrose Park

10:00am – 1:00pm

2114 Main Street, Melrose Park

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,

Pediatric Pfizer, J&J

Dec. 31

Quinn Center

9:30am – 11:30am

1832 S. 8th Street Ave., Maywood

Adult Pfizer,

Moderna,

J&J

Jan. 2

New Mount Pilgrim M.B. Church

10:00am – 4:00pm

4301 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago

Adult Pfizer,
Moderna

Jan. 2

New Life Covenant Church Southeast

8:30am – 3:00pm

7621 S. Greenwood Ave., Chicago

Adult Pfizer,

Pediatric Pfizer

Jan. 2

Phat Bao Temple

9:00am – 4:00pm

1495 Prospect Ave., Des Plaines

Adult Pfizer,

Pediatric Pfizer

Jan. 2

Valley Kingdom Ministries International

9:00am – 12:30pm

530 W. 151st Street, Oak Forest

Adult Pfizer

Booster Eligibility

All three vaccines offer booster doses. Health officials are encouraging those who are fully vaccinated to receive a booster dose to maximize the protection from COVID-19. While adults have the ability to mix-and-match their booster vaccine, 16- and 17-year-olds are only authorized to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech booster.

Pfizer-BioNTech

Booster: 16 years and older

Six months after second Pfizer-BioNTech dose

Moderna

Booster: 18 years and older

Six months after second Moderna dose

Johnson & Johnson

Booster: 18 years and older

2 months after initial vaccination

If you are unable to attend one of these three mass vaccination booster clinics, you can visit vaccines.gov to find a clinic near you.

The State is also offering staff assistance to hospitals through private staffing contracts, with over 1,100 healthcare staff deployed to hospitals across the state to date. This is in addition to the work to provide hospitals monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) and antiviral treatments as quickly as they are made available.

