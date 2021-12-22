Multiple Ways To Get COVID Vaccine, Booster, And Testing Through Holiday Season
CHICAGO – Positive cases of COVID-19 are surging in Illinois at a time when family and friends gather for the holidays. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has partnered with SHIELD Illinois to offer 20 free community COVID-19 PCR rapid testing before the holidays. The State is also hosting more than 75 vaccination events through the holiday season, offering residents the opportunity to get vaccinated or boosted at sites in their communities.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“Illinois is leading the Midwest in vaccinating and boosting our residents, and we are adding even more ways to make it easier to get vaccinated and boosted,
said Governor JB Pritzker. “We appreciate the new federal resources to fight this omicron wave and ask everyone to continue to follow our mask mandate and to make safe choices.
“Getting tested for COVID-19 is critically important to helping reduce the spread of this deadly virus,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.“A year ago our holidays looked much different, now with widely available testing, vaccinations, and boosters Illinoisans can gather safely with family and friends.”
Information on the 20 community testing sites can be found below. Days and operations may vary during the holiday season. Please visit idph.illinois.gov for more details.
Location
Hours
Address
DePaul University
2pm – 7pm
333 S. State Chicago, IL 60604
Jane Addams Elementary
3:30pm – 7pm
1020 E. Sayles Dr.
Palatine, IL 60074
Woodland Elementary
3:30pm – 8pm
17261 W. Gages Lake Road
Gages Lake, IL 60030
Elgin Community College
2pm – 7pm
1700 Spartan Dr.
Elgin, IL 60123
U of I College of Medicine
8am – 8pm
1601 Parkview Ave.
Rockford, IL 61107
LTHS East Campus
2pm – 7pm
1333 E. 7th Street
Lockport, IL 60441
Joliet Junior College
9am – 12pm
1215 Houbalt Rd.
Joliet, IL 60431
Sauk Valley Community College
8am – 12pm
173 IL Route 2
Dixon, IL 61021
Northeastern Illinois University
2pm – 8pm
5500 N. St. Louis
Chicago, IL 60625
Whiteside County Health Department
8:30am – 3:30pm
1300 W. 2nd Street
Rock Falls, IL 61071
Heartland Community College
7am – 11am
12pm – 4pm
5pm – 7pm
1500 W. Raab Rd.
Normal, IL 61761
HCC Lincoln
11:30am – 4pm
2201 Woodlawn Rd
Lincoln, IL 62656
Stephens Family YMCA
6am – 8am
4pm – 8pm
2501 Fields S. Dr.
Champaign, IL 61822
Vermilion County Health Department
10am – 6pm
200 College Street
Danville, IL 61832
U of I Springfield
9am – 1pm
2200 Ernest Hemmingway Dr.
Springfield, IL 62703
Richland Community College
9am – 1pm
1 College Park
Decatur, IL 62521
East St. Louis Higher Education Campus
12pm – 2pm
601 James R. Thompson Blvd.
East St. Louis, IL 62201
Triad CUSD 2
3pm – 6:30pm
203 E. Throp St.
Troy, IL 62294
Massac Memorial Hospital
8am – 4:30pm
28 Chick St.
Metropolis, IL 62940
Edwardsville
CCSD 7
3pm – 7pm
145 West St.
Edwardsville, IL
62025
In addition to these sites, the State of Illinois Community-Based testing sites remain operational serving Illinoisans at 10 locations across the state. In addition to testing services, COVID-19 vaccines are also offered at the Aurora, Arlington Heights, South Holland, Fairview Heights and Peoria locations.
Aurora
Arlington Heights
South Holland
Fairview Heights
Peoria
Near Premium Outlet Mall
2450 N. Farnsworth Avenue
Arlington Race Track
823 Wilke Road
South Suburban College
15800 State Street
St. Clair Square Mall
134 St. Clair Square
Peoria Civic Center
698 Fulton Street
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
Bloomington
Champaign
Harwood Heights
Rockford
Waukegan
Interstate Center
1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington
Market Place Shopping Center
2000 N. Neil St., Champaign
6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd., Chicago
1321 Sandy Hollow Road, Rockford
102 W. Water Street, Waukegan
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
As we look ahead to the start of a new year, state and local health officials are urging all Illinoisans to resolve to beat COVID-19 in 2022 by getting vaccinated and/or getting a COVID-19 booster.
In addition to doctor’s offices, pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC), and local health departments, the State of Illinois offers one-day vaccine clinics throughout the state through the Community Partners Vaccination Program (CPVP). This state-run program works to improve access and availability of the COVID-19 vaccine by working with trusted community partners. Within the last two weeks, the Community Partners program administered more than 8,000 through one-day partnerships with Cook County Health.
At these state-run vaccination clinics, vaccines are available to any Illinois resident, and no appointment, no identification or health insurance will be required.
Date
Location
Hours
Address
Vaccines Offered
Dec. 22
American Legion Post 979
4:00pm – 8:00pm
4501 S. Airport Rd., Bartonville IL
Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
Dec. 22
McDonald’s
2:00pm – 4:00pm
295 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook
Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
Dec. 22
McDonald’s
2:00pm – 4:00pm
675 N. Weber Rod., Romeoville
Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
Dec. 22
McDonald’s
3:00pm – 5:00pm
4403 Harrison Ave., Rockford
Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
Dec. 22
Flex
3:00pm- 7:00pm
700 Corporate Grove Dr., Buffalo Grove
Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
Dec. 22
Goodwill of Central Illinois
10:00am-2:00pm
414 Arthur Ave., Morris
Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
Dec. 22
Keen Age Center
9:30am-3:30pm
2141 Henry Luckow Lane, Belvidere
Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
Dec. 22
Millstadt Public Library
2:00pm – 6:00pm
115 W. Laurel St., Millstadt
Adult Pfizer, Moderna
Dec. 22
Olney American Legion Post 30
12:00pm – 5:00pm
227 E. Main Street, Olney
Adult Pfizer, Moderna
Dec. 22
Oswego Public Library
10:00am – 6:00pm
32 W. Jefferson Street, Oswego
Adult Pfizer, Moderna
Dec. 22
Arcola Jr/Sr High School
4:00pm – 8:00pm
351 W. Washington St., Arcola
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 22
Broadmoor Jr High School
10:00am – 2:00pm
501 Maywood Ave., Pekin
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 22
South Fork Township
12:00pm – 5:00pm
124 Central Street, Kincaid
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 22
Versiti Aurora
10:00am – 2:00pm
1200 N. Highland Ave., Aurora
Adult Pfizer
Dec. 23
Grant White Elementary School
8:00am – 7:00pm
147 Circle Avenue, Forest Park
Adult Pfizer,
Dec 23
ICN Noor Academy
2:00pm – 4:00pm
2844 W. Ogden Ave., Naperville
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 23
New Mission Temple Church of God and Christ
2:00pm- 5:00pm
4700 West Polk Street, Chicago
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 23
Greater Galilee Baptist Church
10:00am – 4:00pm
1308 S. Independence Blvd., Chicago
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 23
Randolph County Health Department
8:00am – 4:00pm
2515 State Street, Chester
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 24
American Legion Post 771
12:00pm – 4:00pm
749 Milwaukee Avenue, Gurnee
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 26
Buyers Flea Market
9:00am – 4:30pm
4545 W. Division Street, Chicago
Adult Pfizer,
Dec 26
Cherry Valley District Library
1:00pm – 4:00pm
755 E. State Street, Cherry Valley
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 26
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
4:00pm – 6:00pm
393 N. Main Street, DuPage
Article continues after sponsor message
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 26
Greater Galilee Baptist Church
10:00am – 3:00pm
1308 S. Independence Blvd., Chicago
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 26
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
4:00pm – 6:00pm
393 N. Main Street, Glen Ellyn
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 27
American Legion Post 1977
10:00am - 4:00pm
14414 W. Ford Drive, New Lenox
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 27
American Legion Post 365
10:00am – 4:00pm
1022 Vandalia Street, Collinsville
Adult Pfizer,
J&J
Dec. 27
Children’s Habilitation Center
12:00pm – 4:00pm
15400 Lincoln Ave., Harvey
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 27
Fraternal Order of Eagles
10:00am – 2:00pm
1206 W. Linden Street, Carbondale
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 27
Grand Boulevard Prevention Services
12:00pm – 2:00pm
3847 South Giles, Chicago
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 27
Catlin Church of Christ
10:00am – 3:00pm
715 W. Vermilion Street, Catlin
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 27
Henry C. Adams Memorial Library
2:00pm – 6:00pm
209 West 3rd Street, Prophetstown
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 27
Immigrant Solidarity of DuPage
10:00am – 1:00pm
311 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 27
Labor of Love Apostolic Church
12:00pm – 4:00pm
2800 E. 79th Street, Chicago
Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer
Dec. 27
Trinity Lutheran Church
12:00pm – 5:00pm
308 E. Brayton Road, Mount Morris
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 27
Church of the Good Shepherd Congregational United Church of Christ
11:00am – 4:00pm
5700 S. Prairie Avenue, Chicago
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 28
Belleville Public Library
10:00am – 3:00pm
121 E. Washington Street, Belleville
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 28
Fellowship Center
10:00am – 3:00pm
301 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 28
First Baptist Church
10:00am – 6:00pm
211 NW 4th Avenue, Galva
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 28
Annawan-Alba Township Library
10:00am – 2:00pm
200 N. Meadow Ln., Annawan
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 28
Dunlap High School
9:00am – 1:00pm
5200 Legion Hall Road, Dunlap
Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer
Dec. 28
Humanitarian Relief Foundation Community & Civic Center
12:00pm – 5:00pm
6450 W. College Drive, Palos Heights
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 28
United Church of Byron
10:00am – 2:00pm
701 W. 2nd Street, Byron
Adult Pfizer,
J&J
Dec. 28
United Church of Heyworth
10:00am – 4:00pm
302 East Main Street, Heyworth
Adult Pfizer,
J&J
Dec. 28
Vital Proteins
1:00pm – 6:00pm
1076 W. Taylor Rd., Romeoville
Adult Pfizer
Dec. 28
West Liberty Foods
2:00pm – 6:00pm
775 S. Schmidt Rd., Bolingbrook
Moderna
Dec. 29
Alexander/Pulaski County NAACP – First Missionary Baptist Church
11:00am – 3:00pm
727 37th St. Cario
Adult Pfizer,
J&J
Dec. 29
Altamont City Hall
11:00am – 5:00pm
202 N. Second Street, Altamont
Adult Pfizer,
J&J
Dec. 29
Children’s Habilitation Center
8:00am – 12:00pm
15400 Lincoln Ave., Harvey
Adult Pfizer,
J&J
Dec. 29
McDonald’s
3:00pm – 5:00pm
420 S. Perryville Rd., Rockford
Adult Pfizer,
J&J
Dec. 29
McDonald’s
2:00pm – 4:00pm
3237 11th Street, Rockford
Adult Pfizer,
J&J
Dec. 29
McDonald’s
3:00pm – 5:00pm
6995 E. Riverside Blvd., Rockford
Adult Pfizer
Dec. 29
Good Samaritan Community Services
10:00am – 2:00pm
3551 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago
Adult Pfizer,
J&J
Dec. 29
Grossinger Motors Arena
10:00am – 3:00pm
101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington
Adult Pfizer,
J&J
Dec. 29
JW James Church
9:00am – 1:00pm
907 S. 6th Avenue, Maywood
Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer
Dec. 29
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
9:00am – 1:00pm
318 Chicago Avenue, Savanna
Adult Pfizer,
J&J
Dec. 29
VFW Post 9789
11:00am – 3:00pm
205 E. Locust Street, Fairbury
Adult Pfizer,
J&J
Dec. 29
VFW Post 2608
10:00am – 2:00pm
506 S. Old Rte 66, Dwight
Adult Pfizer,
J&J
Dec. 29
Village of Illiopolis
10:00am – 1:00pm
420 Anne Street, Illiopolis
Adult Pfizer,
J&J
Dec. 30
McDonald’s
2:00pm – 5:00pm
508 E. Cass Street, Joliet
Adult Pfizer,
J&J
Dec. 30
Illinois Heartland Library System
9:00am – 3:00pm
6725 Goshen Rd, Edwardsville
Adult Pfizer,
J&J
Dec. 30
Erie Neighborhood House
4:00pm – 7:00pm
1937 S. 50th Avenue, Cicero
Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer, J&J
Dec. 30
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
10:00am – 3:00pm
511 W. Rockton Rd., Rockton
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 31
Coulterville Public Library
11:00am – 2:00pm
103 S. 4th Street, Coulterville
Adult Pfizer,
Dec. 31
First Baptist Church of Melrose Park
10:00am – 1:00pm
2114 Main Street, Melrose Park
Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer, J&J
Dec. 31
Quinn Center
9:30am – 11:30am
1832 S. 8th Street Ave., Maywood
Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
Jan. 2
New Mount Pilgrim M.B. Church
10:00am – 4:00pm
4301 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago
Adult Pfizer,
Jan. 2
New Life Covenant Church Southeast
8:30am – 3:00pm
7621 S. Greenwood Ave., Chicago
Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer
Jan. 2
Phat Bao Temple
9:00am – 4:00pm
1495 Prospect Ave., Des Plaines
Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer
Jan. 2
Valley Kingdom Ministries International
9:00am – 12:30pm
530 W. 151st Street, Oak Forest
Adult Pfizer
Booster Eligibility
All three vaccines offer booster doses. Health officials are encouraging those who are fully vaccinated to receive a booster dose to maximize the protection from COVID-19. While adults have the ability to mix-and-match their booster vaccine, 16- and 17-year-olds are only authorized to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech booster.
Pfizer-BioNTech
Booster: 16 years and older
Six months after second Pfizer-BioNTech dose
Moderna
Booster: 18 years and older
Six months after second Moderna dose
Johnson & Johnson
Booster: 18 years and older
2 months after initial vaccination
If you are unable to attend one of these three mass vaccination booster clinics, you can visit vaccines.gov to find a clinic near you.
The State is also offering staff assistance to hospitals through private staffing contracts, with over 1,100 healthcare staff deployed to hospitals across the state to date. This is in addition to the work to provide hospitals monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) and antiviral treatments as quickly as they are made available.
More like this: