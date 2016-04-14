EDWARDSVILLE - Multiple subjects were charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with felony offenses associated with a Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigation that focused on the distribution of Methamphetamine from the salvage yard at 800 W. MacArthur Drive, Cottage Hills, Illinois.

The business which is known by several different names including; Tinnon Motors, J&L Salvage, and 140 Auto Parts was the focus of a two week long investigation that was conducted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, which culminated with the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday, April 13, 2015.

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators, along with East Alton Police Officials executed the search warrant on Wednesday afternoon. A search of the business / property resulted in the seizure of Methamphetamine, Firearms, and paraphernalia associated with the distribution of narcotics.

Five individuals on the property were taken into custody as part of the investigation and the noted seizures. Two of the individuals that were taken into custody were questioned and release, with charges pending, while three others were held for formal presentation of charges.

Those held and formally charged today are identified as: Larry B. Tinnon, 57, 800 W. MacArthur, Cottage Hills, IL., Lee Anne Edwards, 35, of 800 MacArthur, Cottage Hills, IL., and Daniel W. Allsman, 39, of 800 W. MacArthur, Cottage Hills, IL.

Tinnon, who was identified during the investigation as the manager, or operator of the facility, was charged with UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER METHAMPHETAMINE, and two counts of AGGRAVATED UNLAWFUL USE OF A WEAPON. Tinnon’s bond was set at $300,000.00 by The Honorable Judge Kyle Napp.

Edwards, who was living in a recreational vehicle (RV) at the location, was charged with UNLAWFUL DELIVERY OR POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER METHAMPHETAMINE. Edwards’ bond was set at $60,000.00 by The Honorable Judge Kyle Napp.

Allsman, who was living in the recreational vehicle with Edwards, was charged with UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE. Allsman’s Bond was set at $20,000.00 by the Honorable Judge Kyle Napp.

All three defendants remain in the custody of the Madison County Jail.

More like this: