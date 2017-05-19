ALTON - Residents of the River Oaks Apartments in the 3300 block of Myrle St., Alton, are displaced from their homes after a large tree smashed into the building around 5 a.m. Friday.

There were four apartments in the section damaged and all residents there are now having to leave their homes. The City of Alton has condemned the apartments because of the dangers involved.

Recardia Bailey resides in one of the apartments with her two young children and was busy today at the scene quickly packing and removing things. She was told to have what she wanted removed by Friday evening.

“I was scared to death when I got home and found it,” she said of the storm damage. “I am trying to figure out what to do. I am heartbroken.”

Bailey said anyone who could offer her help of a place to stay until she figures out her situation would be appreciated more than she could say. Her phone number is (618) 468-9627 for anyone who is willing to help.

No one was injured after the large tree fell on the apartments. The cause of the damage is due to high winds in the storm that hit the region early Friday morning.

Bailey spent the night elsewhere on Thursday and her children were not in the apartment at the time of the storm. Bailey said she believed one of the residents with children in the building had located another apartment in the complex after the damage.