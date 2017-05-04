GODFREY - A crash involving three vehicles occurred just before 3 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Tolle Lane and Godfrey Road near Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

As many as four ambulances responded to a call of multiple injuries, and several of the vehicles' occupants were taken to area hospitals.

A representative of the Madison County Sheriff's Office could not comment on the number of injured persons, the nature of the injuries, or the cause of the crash, but assured none of the injuries seemed life threatening at this time.

At least three vehicles were involved, including a black Chevrolet Cobalt with severe front damage and a maroon GMC SUV with Missouri plates, which seemed to have been struck from behind. The Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Godfrey Fire Protection District responded to the incident.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

