O'FALLON, IL. — The O'Fallon Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near Lincoln at Highway 50 following an incident involving a large group of unsupervised juveniles at the City Fest in Community Park.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred after officers asked the group of juveniles to leave the event.

No injuries were reported, and several juveniles were taken into in custody on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. O'Fallon Police have stated they are not seeking any additional suspects in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and the department has promised to provide updates as more information becomes available.

