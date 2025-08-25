Multiple Juveniles Taken Into Custody After O'Fallon Shooting
Following a shooting near Community Park during City Fest, police made multiple juvenile detentions but are not seeking further suspects at this time.
O'FALLON, IL. — The O'Fallon Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near Lincoln at Highway 50 following an incident involving a large group of unsupervised juveniles at the City Fest in Community Park.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
According to authorities, the shooting occurred after officers asked the group of juveniles to leave the event.
No injuries were reported, and several juveniles were taken into in custody on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. O'Fallon Police have stated they are not seeking any additional suspects in connection with the incident.
The investigation is ongoing, and the department has promised to provide updates as more information becomes available.
More like this: