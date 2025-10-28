ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. — Police are investigating a burglary at a gun store in St. Charles early Tuesday morning, Oct. 28, 2025, that resulted in the theft of multiple firearms.

Officers responded around 3:20 a.m. to Crown Guns, located on the 1900 block of South Old Highway 94, where they found broken glass from the front entrance scattered on the ground.

Initial police reports indicate several firearms were taken during the incident.

The store’s owner is currently assessing the number and types of firearms stolen. Authorities also collected an item from the scene that appeared to be a clothing article as part of their investigation.

No suspects have been identified, and police continue to gather evidence.