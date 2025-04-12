Get The Latest News!

WOOD RIVER — Firefighters responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning, April 12, 2025, in the 500 block of State Street. The Wood River Fire Department arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the residence.

In response to the situation, a box alarm was requested, prompting assistance from neighboring departments, including Roxana, East Alton, and Rosewood Heights.

Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut praised the collaborative efforts of the responding units. "Wood River and East Alton Fire Department responded quickly and was able to get a fast hit on the fire. It is great to have mutual aide to help us," Stahlhut said.

The fire originated in a bedroom and spread to two rooms and the attic, causing significant damage. "The house appears fixable," Stahlhut noted.

One occupant was able to evacuate the home but required treatment for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

