EAST ALTON — The East Alton Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday morning, June 29, 2025, in the 100 block of Northmoor Place that caused major damage to the home.

Fire Chief Jeremy Dively said firefighters arrived to find the fire extending through the roof and throughout the house.

Crews initially made an interior attack but had to pull back when the roof peak began to sag. They then shifted to a defensive strategy.

A box alarm was requested, bringing additional support from the Wood River, Rosewood Heights, Roxana, and Alton Fire Departments.

The response was complicated by several challenges, including a water supply problem caused by a water main break, an aggressive dog in the backyard, and power line issues, Dively said.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unknown. No injuries were reported.

