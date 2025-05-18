FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Multiple Fairview Heights Police officers were shot Saturday night during an encounter with a suspicious individual on Potomac Drive, authorities said.

At 9:44 p.m., May 17, 2025, officers were dispatched to the neighborhood after a report of someone prowling near a residence. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the individual, who then opened fire, striking multiple officers.

The injured officers were taken to two local hospitals and are currently receiving treatment, the Fairview Heights Police Department said. The suspect is in police custody.

The Fairview Heights Police Department described the investigation as active and ongoing and said limited information is available at this time.

Officials expressed gratitude for the quick response of the officers and emergency personnel.

“We are grateful for the quick actions of our responding officers and emergency personnel,” the department said in a statement. “Please keep our injured officers in your prayers, as well as their families, and our entire department.”

Further updates will be provided as more details emerge.