COTTAGE HILLS - Cottage Hills Fire Department was the first to respond to a blazing fire on 14th Street in Cottage Hills early this morning. A Mutual Aid Call was immediately dispatched and Rosewood Heights Fire, Bethalto, Meadowbrook, and Fosterburg also responded.

Rosewood Heights Fire Chief Corey Williams said his department was called to the scene at 4:58 a.m. Tuesday. He described the home on fire as “a total loss.”

The exact cause of the fire was not yet released.

