COTTAGE HILLS - Cottage Hills Fire Department was the first to respond to a blazing fire on 14th Street in Cottage Hills early this morning. A Mutual Aid Call was immediately dispatched and Rosewood Heights Fire, Bethalto, Meadowbrook, and Fosterburg also responded.

Rosewood Heights Fire Chief Corey Williams said his department was called to the scene at 4:58 a.m. Tuesday. He described the home on fire as “a total loss.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The exact cause of the fire was not yet released.

More like this:

Firefighters Tackle Major Brush Fire At Culp Lane Overpass
Mar 11, 2025
Local Firefighters Battle Shed Blaze in Cottage Hills Backyard
Jan 27, 2025
Cottage Hills Woman Charged After Stealing From Elderly Victim
Mar 4, 2025
Bethalto School Board Race: Tom Beiermann Offers 35 Years of Experience
Mar 19, 2025
Dump Truck Collision In Alton Causes Power Outage for 2,800 Customers
Mar 18, 2025

 