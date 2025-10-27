CLINTON COUNTY — Authorities are investigating the shooting of multiple deer found dead near roadways in the Boulder area of Clinton County over the weekend.

On Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois Conservation Police were alerted to several dead deer discovered in fields a short distance from the road. Conservation Police responded and found several deer at multiple locations that appeared to have been shot from the roadways.

Law enforcement officials believe additional deer may have been shot but have not yet been located.

The investigation remains ongoing.

A reward is being offered by Clinton County Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 594-4555, extension 2, or via email at dennis.perez@glinctonco.Illinois.gov.

