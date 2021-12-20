ROXANA - A series of crashes occurred north and south of New Poag Road on Interstate-255 early Monday morning because of an overnight frost, and motorists are urged to show caution.

Bridge overpasses were the problem early Monday on I-255 and sparked the crashes, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said from the reports he heard.

Roxana Fire Chief Daryl Trask said his crew had been out working the crashes early Monday and also said they were due to icing on bridge overpasses. He said multiple vehicles went out of control and one vehicle overturned.

"IDOT is now out with their salt trucks for the overpasses," he said. "Traffic has also slowed down. Motorists need to show caution."

Chief Wells said the heavy frost sticks to the bridge decks and can cause extreme problems this time of year and also urged motorists to show caution. He said the bridge overpasses will be a problem until the sun comes out. IDOT crews should also assist the issue with the salt on the overpasses, he added.

