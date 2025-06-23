ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. — Charges have been filed in St. Louis County against Ivyon Houston, 22, of St. Louis, in connection with a shooting, home invasion, and police pursuit that ended in a crash and the death of Brian Sonnier, 27, who lived in the 4800 block of Northland Avenue, St. Louis, MO., 63113.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Houston with Assault 1st Degree or Attempt – Serious Physical Injury or Special Victim, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, Burglary 1st Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child Creating Substantial Risk - 1st Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession, Transport, Manufacture, Repair or Sale of Illegal Weapon, and Aggravated Fleeing a Stop or Detention.

According to the probable cause statement, Houston shot a victim in the foot inside the victim’s residence on the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue. Houston left the scene but later returned, forcibly entered the home while armed, threatened those inside with a firearm, and demanded the return of the weapon used earlier in the day. Two minor children were present during these events.

Houston then returned with his brother, Brian Sonnier, 27, of the 4800 block of Northland Avenue in St. Louis. When police arrived and attempted to stop Houston, he fled at a high rate of speed, leading to a pursuit that ended in a crash in St. Louis City. Sonnier died as a result of the crash.

Houston is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond at this time. The investigation is being handled by the St. Louis County Police Department North County Precinct.

Charges are accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

