GILLESPIE, Ill. — Terry L. Swan, 42, of Gillespie, was charged July 28, 2025, with multiple offenses, including forgery, DUI, driving on a revoked license, fleeing, and illegal transportation of alcohol.

According to the complaint, Swan knowingly delivered a false document, specifically a check, to a bank with the intent to defraud. The forgery charge is classified as a Class 3 felony.

In addition to forgery, Swan faces a Class A misdemeanor charge for driving under the influence, as well as Class A misdemeanor charges for fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement and driving on a revoked license.

He was also charged with the petty offense of transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle, which is considered a minor violation under Illinois law.

Swan’s case is pending, and as with all individuals charged, he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

