COLLINSVILLE - Last Friday, July 25, 2025, the Collinsville Police Department concluded the 2025 session of its Youth Academy, providing cadets with an introduction to various law enforcement career paths and aspects of the profession.

The program, held in Collinsville, Illinois, included physical training and team-building exercises designed to give participants a comprehensive experience.

The Collinsville Police Department expressed gratitude to the numerous agencies and officers who contributed to the academy. The group included the Madison County Jail, retired Troy Police Department Officer Coyne, the Illinois State Police Airwing Unit, the Belleville Police Department Crime Scene Unit, and the Collinsville Fire Department, among others.

"These collaborations aimed to offer cadets a broad perspective on public safety careers," the Collinsville Police Department said in a statement.





