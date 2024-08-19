KAMPSVILLE - A search is underway in Kampsville on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, after a man went missing while launching a boat in the Illinois River early this morning.

The Calhoun Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Monday when the man, who was launching his boat, fell into the water. Another fisherman was with him at the time.

Authorities have mobilized multiple agencies in the search effort.

The Calhoun Sheriff's Office, the North Calhoun Fire, the conservation police, Morgan County Dive Team from Jacksonville, Calhoun EMS and the Greene County Sheriff's Office have been involved in the search.

As of 3:02 p.m. on Monday, the Calhoun Sheriff's Office said the search remains active as teams continue to comb the area for the missing man.