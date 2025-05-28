Our Daily Show Interview! Puddle of Mudd Coming to the Alton Amphitheater August 2nd!

ALTON - Enjoy the sounds of multi-platinum selling rock band Puddle of Mudd as they take the stage at the Alton Amphitheater on Saturday, August 2, 2025, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

“A Saturday evening on the Alton Riverfront with another multi-platinum selling band like Puddle of Mudd will be a great night for Alton and the region,” said Dan Herkert, Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair.

Ticket sales will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 30, 2025. VIP tickets will sell for $65.00, reserved tickets for $46.50, and general admission tickets for $34.25 plus all applicable taxes and fees. Tickets will be available at www.Metrotix.com and through MetroTix outlets.

A VIP ticket includes entry to the concert, assigned seating in the VIP area, reserved parking, and access to the VIP tent on the side of the stage with private concessions. A reserved ticket provides entry to the concert and assigned seating at the amphitheater while general admission tickets include entry to the venue and seating in the lawn area.

With a career spanning over two decades, Puddle of Mudd has cemented themselves as a prominent force in the world of rock music. Formed in 1991, multi-platinum-selling rock band, Puddle of Mudd has sold over seven million albums worldwide and has had a string of chart-topping hits, including “Blurry,” "She Hates Me," “Psycho,” "Famous,” “Drift and Die,” and “Control.”

Puddle of Mudd’s lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Wes Scantlin, has been the driving force behind the band’s success since the band’s inception. With his distinctive vocals and songwriting style, Scantlin has helped to define the band’s sound and create some of the most memorable rock hits of the past two decades.

Shortly after being discovered and signed by Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst, Puddle of Mudd released their major-label debut album, Come Clean, on August 28, 2001. Come Clean spawned the singles “Blurry,” “Control,” “Drift & Die” and “She Hates Me.” These hits propelled Puddle of Mudd to reach the number 5 slot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This success led to the band venturing out on a full-scale European and American tour, hitting the road with Linkin Park, Stone Temple Pilots, and Staind. Come Clean reached triple platinum status in January of 2003.

Puddle of Mudd's subsequent albums, Life on Display (2003), Famous (2007), and Vol. 4: Songs in the Key of Love and Hate (2009), solidified their place in the rock pantheon. The band also released an album of cover songs, entitled Re:(disc)overed, in 2011.

Puddle of Mudd’s 2019 album release, Welcome To Galvania, was produced by Cameron Webb (Alkaline Trio, Disturbed, Motorhead). “Uh Oh”, the first single off of Welcome To Galvania, reached the number 9 position on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart.

In September 2023, Puddle of Mudd unveiled their seventh studio album, Ubiquitous, showcasing a fresh take on their unique style.

Puddle of Mudd’s new album, Kiss The Machine, will be released on May 2, 2025 via Pavement Entertainment. With over two decades of rock history behind them, Puddle of Mudd’s forthcoming release is a powerful reminder of their staying power and evolution. The airwaves are about to experience a heavy dose of Puddle of Mudd’s signature hardhitting sound once again.

“It has been a few years since we’ve had an alternative rock and roll show at the Alton Amphitheater, and we’re thrilled to bring this genre back to our riverfront,” continued Herkert.

The iconic Alton Amphitheater offers an intimate outdoor concert setting tucked alongside the Mississippi River. The amphitheater has hosted The Beach Boys, Kenny Rogers, The Charlie Daniels Band, Nelly, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Boyz II Men, and others.

“We’re looking forward to another great summer on the Alton Riverfront,” said Herkert. “We’re grateful to all of our generous sponsors, without whom we wouldn’t be able hold great events such as this.”

Additional Amphitheater Commission events planned for the Alton Amphitheater include returning favorites the Fireworks on the Mississippi on July 3rd, the Alton Food Truck Festival on August 23rd, the Alton Jazz and Wine Festival on August 30th, and the Alton Expo running from September 4th – 7th.

To learn more about the Alton Amphitheater and to see a complete schedule of events, visit www.altonriverfrontamphitheater.com.

