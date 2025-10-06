Our Daily Show Interview! Multicare Market Set for October 10th in Granite!

GRANITE CITY - The Multicare Market encourages community members to join the “health movement.”

From 4–7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, Multicare Specialists in Granite City will host their third biannual Multicare Market. Modeled after a vendor fair or farmers’ market, the event features over 20 vendors, several giveaways, and plenty of opportunities to learn how to improve your own health.

“This, for me, is a health movement,” said Dr. Ashley Eavenson, owner of Multicare Specialists. “Each vendor has its own intention of why I brought them in. You get to know their product and you get to actually talk to them.”

Vendors include Oaklee Rose Farms, Daddy’s Dills, Farm Truk Foodtruck, SMB Boutique, Green Gaia Essentials, Earth Candy, Meme’s Coffee Shop, Freshness in a Bottle, Wild Wolff Pastures, Christine’s Salsa, Sinfully Safe by Sarah, Nourishing Nelli, Wheelhouse Fish Co., Larder and Cupboard, Ann’s Roots Microgreens, Orthomolecular, Crowned Creations by Keri, M&M Dog Co., and Herb N’ Pepper.

Eavenson personally patronizes each vendor, and she curated the lineup to focus on health and wellness. You can find anything from fresh produce and seafood to gluten-free sweet treats to supplements and more.

There will also be a few major giveaways throughout the event. Every attendee will be given a passport and can receive stamps at each vendor. Those who visit every vendor booth will be entered for a chance to win a reverse osmosis water filtration system, nontoxic cooking pans, and other “crazy cool” prizes.

As the president and owner of Multicare Specialists, Eavenson believes in providing holistic healthcare. Multicare Specialists was founded by Eavenson’s father 38 years ago. She has collaborated with her “awesome” coworkers to create the space as it is now, offering family medicine, chiropractic care, physical therapy, athletic training, IV therapy, x-rays, red light therapy and more.

“There’s just something for everyone in our office,” Eavenson said. “You can see what we provide, which is family medicine, physical therapy, chiropractic care, athletic training, IV treatment therapy. There’s not much that we can’t handle. We treat from the cradle to the grave.”

Looking ahead, Eavenson hopes to host biannual Multicare Market events “until the end of time.” Her biggest goal is to create a countywide health expo.

In the meantime, she hopes many people stop by Multicare Specialists to enjoy the market on Oct. 10. Their mission — “Inspiring healthy living through education, natural solutions, and community connection” — will guide them through this event.

“Once you come to us, most people stay with us,” Eavenson added. “We really try to treat our patients like family. I think that goes a long way.”

For more information about the Multicare Market, click here or visit the official Multicare Specialists Facebook page.

