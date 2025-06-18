ALTON - At approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 14, 2025, three individuals were reported in the water south of Island 522 on the Mississippi River, prompting a multi-agency rescue and recovery operation.

Two of the three individuals resurfaced and swam to shore on a nearby island downstream from the incident location.

The third individual, described as a 20-year-old male, 6 feet 7 inches tall and wearing pink swim trunks without a life jacket, did not resurface. Search operations began immediately upon the arrival of rescue personnel.

The operation started at 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 15, 2025, and has continued this week.

Multiple agencies have assisted, including Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District, QEM Fire Protection District, the Illinois Department of Conservation, and several civilian boats.

The Orchard Farm Fire Protection District, along with Missouri State Highway Patrol, St. Charles City Fire Department, Central County Fire and Rescue, and other agencies, responded to the incident.

Units involved in the search included three rescue boats from Orchard Farm Fire Protection District and additional boats from other fire departments.

The St. Charles County Police Department Drone Team and St. Louis Metro Air Support Helicopter provided aerial support, using thermal imaging to conduct searches downstream and on islands south of the incident site. Search efforts continued until 2 a.m.

Recovery operations resumed at 7 a.m. on June 15, 2025.

Despite extensive efforts, the missing individual has not yet been located.

The search remains ongoing.

