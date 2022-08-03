ST LOUIS, Mo. —The Red Cross is partnering with other local and state disaster assistance organizations to open multi-agency resource centers starting today for those impacted by recent flooding. These centers (MARCs) are “one-stop shops” for people needing assistance to recover from flooding.

[ALSO: Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Offers Strong Support: FEMA Enters St. Louis Area Flood Recovery]

Tues., August 2, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Element Church, 100 Mall Parkway, Unit 500, Wentzville, MO 63385

Wed., August 3, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., John F. Kennedy Community Center, 315 Howdershell Road, Florissant, MO 63031

Free Transportation:

From the Metro Pick-up at North Hanley Station at 2:30 and 6 pm (last run)

Thurs. August 4, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Centennial Commons (gymnasium) 7210 Olive Blvd., University City, MO 63130

Free Transportation

Metro pick-up at St. Vincent Community Center (Red Cross shelter) and the Delmar Station at 2:30 and 6 pm (last run).

Fri. August 5, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friendly Temple, 5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., St. Louis, MO 63130

Saturday, August 6, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., East St. Louis High School,4901 State St., East St. Louis, IL* - United Way is coordinating with partner agencies including city, county and state officials.

Sunday, August 7, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East St. Louis High School, 4901 State St., East St. Louis, IL* - United Way is coordinating with partner agencies including city, county and state officials.

[MORE: United Way Activates Flood Relief Fund]

*Transportation is being coordinated for St. Louis, MO and East St. Louis, IL.

Representatives from state government, non-profit and religious-affiliated/ faith-based disaster relief organizations will be on hand. Individuals and families applying for assistance are required to bring identification showing address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from some agencies.

In addition to other resources, the Red Cross will provide flood clean supplies at the Multi-Agency Resource Centers to include cleanup kits (5 gallon buckets with cleaning cloths, brushes and other items), rakes, shovels, gloves, trash bags and plastic containers.

Red Cross distributed emergency supplies (clean up supplies) over the weekend in the metro in both Missouri and Illinois.

Two shelters open:

The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis has two shelters open:

St. Vincent Community Center, 7335 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Louis , MO 63133.

, MO 63133. Shelter population: 25 people Monday night

Monday night Mason Clark Middle School, 5510 State St., East St. Louis , IL 62203

, IL 62203 Shelter population: 4 people Monday night.

CLOSED shelter: James Eagan Center, 1 James J Eagan Drive, Florissant, MO

The James Eagan Center closed Sunday at 1 p.m. and individuals were taken by bus to the new location at St. Vincent Community Center (address above).

The Red Crossprovided shelter for 29 people last night (Monday) impacted by recent flooding in the St. Louis area, with 25 of them at the St. Vincent Community Center and 4 people at the Mason Clark Middle School last night. Since opening the first shelter in the metro Tuesday night, the Red Cross has provided for a total of 152 overnight stays.

Anyone needing a place during the day or overnight may stop in for water, snacks, food and to get information. Items to bring to a shelter include clothing for a few days, bedding, toiletries, essential medication, and items for your children. For shelter information, visit redcross.org/shelter, download the free Red Cross Emergency App or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

Disaster Mental Health Support:

You can contact the Disaster Distress Helpline for free if you need to talk to someone. Call or text 1-800-985-5990.

How to help:

During and after disasters, cash donations enable the Red Cross to help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation donate online at www.redcross.org. Individuals can also sign up to become a volunteer for future disaster at www.redcross.org/volunteer.

