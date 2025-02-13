Mueller Furniture & Mattress Remodels Historic Belleville Location

BELLEVILLE - Mueller Furniture & Mattress is proud to announce the 4th generation family-owned business has completed a $300,000 remodel for its historic Belleville location that opened its doors nearly 100 years ago. The remodel consists of expanding the showroom with new flooring, ceiling, lighting, paint and in-store kiosks.

“We are so excited for our customers to see our investment in our store and the Belleville community,” said Owner and President Mark Mueller. “With all of our previous expansions, we know it’s important to not lose sight of our past. We are committed to keeping our original Belleville location on Main Street and committed to the future. We promise this will be a building that continues to provide an amazing shopping experience for decades to come.”

Mueller said these renovations are unique because they focus on enhancing the overall customer experience. The new in-store kiosks use technology to help customers design and envision their homes.

“We are continuing to improve the shopping experience and step up our game when it comes to helping our customers visualize and design their dream spaces,” said Mueller. “These new kiosks combined with updated and beautiful room settings will help give customers confidence with their furniture selections. Our bestselling collections from Smith Brothers of Berne and Flexsteel have never looked better.”

The store, in conjunction with the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony open to the public to celebrate the renovations on Friday, February 14, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. at the location on 1004 E Main Street in Belleville. The store will have refreshments and light snacks.

Mueller Furniture offers the largest selection of American-made furniture in the St. Louis area and has specialized in providing quality furniture since John Mueller opened its doors nearly 100 years ago. The family-owned business has locations in Lake St. Louis and Ellisville, Missouri as well as its flagship store in Belleville, Illinois and warehouse showroom in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Their stores feature galleries from Smith Brothers of Berne, Indiana, Flexsteel and an Amish-made furniture gallery. They also have high-quality mattress suppliers Tempur-Pedic and Chattam & Wells. For more information about Mueller Furniture, go to www.muellerfurniture.com or call (618) 977-8716.

