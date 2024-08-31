FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Mueller Furniture & Mattress, a 4th generation family-owned business, donated hundreds of backpacks full of school supplies. The business hosted a “Backpack Give Back” event at its newest location in Fairview Heights to give away back-to-school items to families at no cost.

“It is so wonderful to be able to give back and help so many families in the Metro East,” said owner and President Mark Mueller. “We know it’s not easy to be a parent with inflation and the cost of school supplies skyrocketing, so we’re hoping these backpacks will let people know we are in their corner. We are looking forward to doing more events like these in the future and are grateful for Y98 to help spread the word about the event. It is one of our core values to help support and uplift the people in our communities.”

Mueller Furniture offers the largest selection of American-made furniture in the St Louis area and has specialized in providing quality furniture since John Mueller opened its doors over 90 years ago. The family-owned business has locations in Lake St. Louis and Ellisville, Missouri as well as its flagship store in Belleville, Illinois and warehouse showroom in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Their stores feature galleries from Smith Brothers of Berne, Indiana, Flexsteel and an Amish-made furniture gallery. They also will have high-quality mattress suppliers Tempur-Pedic and Chattam & Wells. For more information about Mueller Furniture, go to www.muellerfurniture.com or call (618) 977-8716.

Mueller Furniture & Mattress partnered with Y98’s The Bret Mega Show in the backpack giveaway.