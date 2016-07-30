EDWARDSVILLE - The annual Mud Mountain race starts today at 8 a.m. at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville cross country course for anyone interested in last-minute signup or to be a spectator.

Mud Mountain is a big fundraiser for Edwardsville High School and middle school cross country and track programs.

Edwardsville High School George Patrylak beams with pride each year with the race and having alumni from the cross-country and track teams return home. The coach is Mud Mountain race director. Several alumni run in the race each year, the coach said.

“We support 12 programs through this race,” Patrylak said. “It's great to see people helping out and supporting the programs.”

Traditionally, the alumni gather away from the race and have a meal together and reminisce of the past.

These are the basics on Mud Mountain:

Mud Mountain XXI

@ SIUE Edwardsville IL

Saturday, July 30 2016 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM

http://www.edglentoday.com/events/index.cfm?eventID=72523&view=event

Enjoy the opportunity to run a true and challenging cross-country course, as we race on the 5K course used by all levels of competition in Edwardsville Sports: from SIUE to EHS to EMS.

*5Krace starts at 8:00am

*One-mile fun run immediately following the conclusion of the 5K race

*Goodie bags include Performance sports shirt in women's, men's or child sizes and chip timing bib to all pre-registered racers

*Awards are given to the top three finishers in several age divisions, as well as Male and Female Team Champion (age division details at www.mudmountain5K.org )

For more information:

visit website: http://www.mudmountain5k.org

