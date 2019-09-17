EAST ALTON - Riverbend Axe Throwing officially opens its doors Saturday at 205 Eastgate Plaza in East Alton and it welcomes the public to come out to the new state-of-the-art location.

Riverbend Axe Throwing (LLC) was officially formed Aug. 1, 2019. Dan and Erika Brynildsen are the owners and managers of Riverbend Axe Throwing.

“Our focus is to give a fresh new 'thing to do' in the Riverbend area,” said Dan Brynildsen. “We plan to be a business that gives back to the community, pledging 10 percent of our profit every month to a different charity that is doing good in our community.

"We also want to encourage the sport of axe throwing, we will have leagues and we are affiliated with the WATL - World Axe Throwing League for regional/national/world competition. It's axe throwing... but not just axe throwing, we plan to be a cool urban hang-out that features axe throwing and is a fun place to hang out with friends. Axe throwing is for everyone... a throwing coach will teach you how to throw and make sure everyone is safe and has fun.

"We recommend ages 10-plus with parent supervision/discretion. Bring your own food - there's plenty of good food around, bring whatever you want or have it delivered. Buy your drinks from us, great selection of domestic and craft beer as well as spritzers and wine as well.”

Dan Brynildsen said the new axe throwing business is a great spot for events; birthdays, bachelor(ette) parties, corporate outings, date nights, guys, night, girls night, live music and entertainment.

Dan and Erika both grew up in the Riverbend area, both are graduates of Alton High School. Dan grew up playing hockey at the East Alton Ice Arena, from it's opening, playing youth hockey, though high school, for SIUE, and now runs a men's league playing every Sunday night. Dan is currently an IT manager for a large corporation in Chesterfield Mo., and Erika is a Registered Nurse who works for Mercy Hospital St. Louis. They currently live in Glen Carbon with their four kids who are all excited to own an axe throwing place.

Dan's parents own the WOW event centers in Alton and his brothers own and operate Germania Brew Haus, also in Alton.

“This is a new venture for us, we have done our research and we are confident that we're hitting this market at the perfect time,” Dan said. “Axe throwing is starting to become a popular thing to do and people are very excited. We can't wait to bring axe throwing to the Riverbend area and be part of the excitement that is the revitalization of Eastgate Plaza.”

“We will feature a bar and a lounge area with TV's, as well as seven lanes for axe throwing, each lane will have two targets. We can accommodate everything from a two-person date night to a 100-person company outing and catering packages are available.”

Contact: Dan Brynildsen, (618) 972-1802 or Erika Brynildsen (618) 920-5978 riverbendaxethrowing@gmail.com, on Facebook and Instagram @riverbendaxethrowing.

