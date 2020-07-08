A Mt. Olive man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but was transported in a single-vehicle traffic crash with a truck tractor flatbed hauling steel pipes on Interstate 57 at Milepost 53. This is the report.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13

WHAT: Single Vehicle Traffic Crash with Injury

WHERE: Interstate 57 northbound at Milepost 53

Article continues after sponsor message

WHEN: July 8, 2020, at 6:45 A.M.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Truck tractor flatbed trailer hauling steel pipes.

DRIVER: Unit 1 –David D. Hahn, a 48-year-old male from Mt. Olive, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 at Milepost 53. For an unknown reason, the driver of unit 1 left the roadway to the right. The driver of unit 1 overcorrected and unit 1 overturned in the northbound lanes of traffic. The steel pipes unit 1 was hauling were scattered across the northbound lanes of Interstate 57. One northbound lane is currently closed for recovery and clean-up. The driver of unit 1 was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

(All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law)

More like this: