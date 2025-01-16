Our Daily Show Interview: Paul Pitts: Mt. Joy Church Hosting Annual ProgramMLK

EDWARDSVILLE - Mt. Joy Church invites the community to their 39th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration.

At 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, Mt. Joy Church will host a special program to honor the legacy of King. Located at 327 Olive Street in Edwardsville, the church invites congregation members and people from the wider Edwardsville community to join them for songs, reflection and a speech by keynote speaker Crystal Officer.

“The history of African American people is reflected in our celebration of Martin Luther King Day and, also coming up, Black History Month,” said Paul Pitts, a deacon in the church. “People, especially our young people, will know our history, that it will not and shall not be forgotten.”

To kick off the morning, attendees will sing “Lift Every Voice,” followed by a prayer and Officer’s speech. The event will end with a rendition of “We Shall Overcome.” These songs have been a part of the MLK Day program since its inception.

Officer is the CEO of Beverly Farm in Godfrey. She is also a bestselling author, a leader in disability resources and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Pitts noted his excitement to have her as part of this year’s program.

Mt. Joy Church members who attend Edwardsville High School will emcee the event. Pitts emphasized the importance of involving the community. After the event, attendees are also invited to a “community connection” reception, where these students will be collecting winter clothing for the local warming shelters. Pitts encourages people to come out, donate if they can, and enjoy the morning.

“We want the community to be a part of this,” he added.

Pitts said that this year’s theme, “Faith Over Fear: Courageous Leadership in Times of Change,” is especially important in today’s political climate.

“We have to fight and get ready for the coming storm,” he explained. “We have a new administration. Our judicial system is changing because of the influence of some people. Our education system is being attacked. Many of the gains that I’ve seen in my lifetime and been a part of making those changes, they are in jeopardy. So to call it out, that we must speak up, those of us who are part of the legacy and history of Dr. King.”

He noted that Mt. Joy Church was founded by enslaved people in 1869. Growing up in West Virginia during the 40s and 50s was, Pitts said, “insane,” with “racism, discrimination and prejudices” in all parts of the country. He encourages people, especially the younger generations, to read about King and the Civil Rights Movement.

“Read about it,” he said. “Read about it, and then do your part of service. Remember, Dr. King always said service. And remember, he was a preacher, the teachings and the understanding of Jesus. And what did Jesus do? One of the greatest things that Jesus did was what? Teach. So we need to teach one another about our history and what your generation can do to change it.”

For more information about the 39th annual MLK Day event at Mt. Joy Church in Edwardsville, check out the official Facebook event page. Visit the official church website at MtJoyMBC.org to learn more.

