CHICAGO — A $5 lottery ticket has dramatically reshaped the future for Mt. Carmel resident David Sharp, who recently scratched his way to a $1,000,000 top prize on the Illinois Lottery's Cash Grab Instant Ticket.

Sharp purchased the $5 winning ticket at Marathon Gas, located at 1315 W. 9th Street in Mt. Carmel—where he’s a frequent customer.

“I’m always drawn to the games with bigger prizes, especially the ones with multipliers. That’s what caught my eye with Cash Grab,” said Sharp. “I scratched it in my truck and couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

Stunned by the result, Sharp walked back into the gas station to verify the ticket with the retail clerk. “I was in shock. I just stood there thinking, ‘No way this is real,’” Sharp recalled. “I had to double-check it to be sure.”

The win came with more than just a financial boost. It also marked an early retirement for his wife, Angie, who has worked in the cafeteria at the local grade school for 25 years.

“I told her, ‘You’re not going to believe this — we won a million dollars!’” said Sharp. “She’s never missed a day of work. This means she can finally retire sooner than we thought.”

News of the win spread quickly through Mt. Carmel’s tight-knit community. “Some of our friends and family found out before we even had a chance to tell them,” he laughed. “Now everyone’s heading to that gas station trying their luck.”

As the retailer of the winning ticket, Marathon Gas will receive a $10,000 bonus—equal to 1% of the prize amount.

The Sharps are already making plans for their winnings, including buying a new truck and taking a long-anticipated trip to visit an aquarium.

“I’m just grateful,” said Sharp. “It’s a blessing for both of us.”

The Illinois Lottery currently offers a range of Instant Ticket games priced from $1 to $50, available at approximately 7,000 retail locations across Illinois.

