EAST ALTON - The Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association playoffs started Monday as the opening round series will start at two different rinks.

The finals of the tournament will be played later this month as all 13 varsity teams begin their quest for the MVCHA Cup.

In the East Division, overall second seed Freeburg/Waterloo who finished 21-2-1 received a bye into the division semifinals, with Edwardsvile East playing St. John Vianney Catholic, the MVCHA's only Missouri-based team, in the opening round, while Collinsville plays against Columbia and O'Fallon meets Belleville.

All series are best-of-three, with games ending in a tie going immediately to a shootout to determine the winner.

MVCHA PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC 6, EDWARDSVILLE EAST 3 (GOLDEN GRIFFINS LEAD SERIES 1-0): In the first round of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association playoffs. Vianney took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series with a win over Edwardsville East at the East Alton Ice Arena on Monday night.

Owen Dill, Daniel Mueller, Jacob Schoenwalder, Mason West, Chase Wulkopf and Charlie Young all scored for the Golden Griffins, while Sean Armstrong, Alex Fox and Blake Miller had goals for the Tigers.

Vianney outshot Edwardsville 37-16, with Miles Rosenthal making 31 saves in goal.

The second game of the series is set for Tuesday night at East Alton, with a 7:15 p.m. face-off.

In two other playoff openers, both at the Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City, Collinsville defeated Columbia 7-1 and Belleville nipped O'Fallon 4-3. Both the Kahoks and Belleville lead their series 1-0.

The Bethalto Eagles, who finished the season 1-20-3, and Redbirds, who were 8-15-1 on the season, open their series Tuesday night at East Alton, with an 8:45 p.m. face-off, with game two set for next Thursday, Feb. 10, at Granite City, with the puck drop coming at 8:30 p.m. If a third and deciding game is needed, it'll be played next Monday, Feb. 14, at East Alton, with a start time of 9 p.m.

The schedule for the division semifinals will be announced at the end of the first round.

MSCHA HOCKEY

DOUG WICKENHEISER MEMORIAL CUP PLAYOFFS --- GROUP STAGE

GROUP D

LINDBERGH 8, EDWARDSVILLE 2: Lindbergh broke open the game with a five-goal second period to eliminate Edwardsville in the final game of Group D of the Mid-States Club Hockey Association Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Cup playoffs Monday night at the Meramac Shark Tank in South St. Louis County.

The Tigers and Flyers were tied 1-1 after the first period, with Lindbergh exploding to outscore Edwardsville 5-1 in the second, then added on the final two goals in the third to take the win and eliminate the Tigers.

Dennis Hadzisielimovic scored twice for the Flyers, while Zach Foerstel, Alex Ringhofer, Grant Blessing, Blake Houston, Patrick Bartz and Jake Williams also scored for Lindbergh. Connor Morrison and Carter Zimmer scored for the Tigers.

Edwardsville outshot Lindbergh 31-26, with Paige Hunt making 18 saves in goal for the Tigers.

Edwardsville's season ends at 1-21-1 overall.

