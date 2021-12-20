Ms. Nisha Founder of Learn Love & Grow Studio Brings Over 50 New Community Workshops, Camps, and Conferences to the Riverbender Community Center

Learn Love & Grow Studio's Winter Break Workshops beginning Thursday are a great option for area school-aged kids needing something fun to do while on their winter vacation. Grades K-8 are invited to participate in the upcoming workshops, Holiday Craft & Cooking, Breakfast Cooking, and Cookie Dough, taking place at the Riverbender Community Center at 200 W. Third Street in Downtown Alton.

The Holiday Craft & Cooking Workshop runs December 23, and 27-31 from 1 to 4 p.m. each day. The cost is $30 per session. This workshop gives participants the chance to personalize it... embellish it... and make it their own. Projects include photo shoots, personalized picture frames, snowmen boards, Santa milk and cookie tiles, holiday flower pots, and more.

Learn Love & Grow Studio cooking workshops are designed to give kids the confidence of assisting in preparing simple dishes such as fresh salads, cookies, ice cream, or homemade pretzels to more complex dishes like casseroles and soups made from scratch.

The Breakfast Cooking Workshop runs December 23, and 27-28 from 9 to 11 a.m. each day. Participants will cook up and enjoy breakfast burritos, pancakes, waffles, french toast, and french toast muffins throughout the course of the workshop. The cost is $25 per session.

The Cookie Dough Workshop runs December 29-31 from 9 to 11 a.m. each day. Participants will cook up and enjoy gingerbread cookies, oatmeal, chocolate chip, peanut butter, and butter cookie dough throughout the course of the workshop. The cost is $25 per session.

Masks are required at each workshop. Please also bring an apron if you can.

If you are interested in registering for one or more of Learn Love & Grow Studio's Winter Break Workshops, please call Ms. Nisha at 310-403-8846, or to learn more visit RiverbenderCommunityCenter.org/Nisha.

Find Learn Love & Grow Studio on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/msnishamarie

About Ms. Nisha Ms. Nisha is a mommy on a mission, a visionary who took her passions, hobbies, and what she believes to be her purpose in life and created a unique program titled Learn Love & Grow Studio. She began her journey in 1988 by listening to her mother Rose Lee Brown’s sagacious parenting advice, developing programs to represent each of her daughters’ life milestones as Nisha’s Little Buddies.

Thirty-three years later, from Iwakuni, Japan to Beverly Hills, California as well as 145 other cities across the United States, Learn Love & Grow Studio has over fifty educational workshops, camps, seminars, and events for parents, children, teachers, churches, and schools.

In addition to her community workshops, Ms. Nisha and her mother founded the Rose & Nisha Cares Foundation located in Cleveland, Ohio. R&NC Foundation allows children of trauma and veterans an opportunity to unite in an environment that allows them to create a healthy balance in life. Her energy is vibrant, her passion contagious, and her creativity innovative. With her personal touch, it’s astonishing to see how she conveys so much emotion and empathy as to allow each participant to feel as if they are an extension of her family.

