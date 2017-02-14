

(Jupiter, FL) The beginning of Spring Training is always a time of optimism and hope for teams, but St. Louis Cardinals fans are holding their collective breath as the team may have been dealt a potential blow to their pitching staff as Day 2 of camp was marked by Alex Reyes being sent for an MRI on his right elbow.

“I think what led to the concern was just some discomfort and whenever you go through those manuals–through the ortho exam, they just thought it was in his best interest,” said General Manager John Mozeliak. “Rather than speculate on anything right now, just wait until tomorrow and once we get the read.”

Last year as a rookie, Reyes struck out 52 batters over 46 innings pitched in 12 games (5 starts) for St. Louis and is in line to compete for the fifth spot in the Cardinals rotation this season.

He had been slated to throw in a pitching group with Adam Wainwright as workouts for pitchers and catchers officially began this morning. But as the groups began their workouts, Reyes–who was present at the complex–was not involved. Manager Mike Matheny explained the right-hander’s physical was not yet completed.

But after further evaluation, Reyes was sent to receive the MRI.

“Anytime you’re taking some to go get an MRI, it’s not great news,” acknowledged Mozeliak, noting the issue was not sudden. “I know he’s been throwing and I know recently he’s felt some discomfort–which he shared with our medical staff and subsquently, we are where we are.”

Besides Reyes, the likes of Michael Wacha, Luke Weaver, and Trevor Rosenthal are among those in contention for the fifth spot in the Cardinals rotation.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI