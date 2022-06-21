Photos in article, (and gallery), may be purchased for personal use at: https://www.randymanning.com/Juneteenth-Alton-Monday

ALTON - A Juneteenth Celebration presented by Mr. Everything and hosted by Jesse Taylor captured spirited attendance in Alton from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday at James Killion Park at Salu.

The day featured comedy, poetry, and a talent hour and was free and open to the public.

Rosie Brown, Alton Alderwoman of Fourth Ward, said this was a wonderful day and people enjoyed great people, great food, and good company.

"This was also a day to showcase talent and comedy in the community," she said. "This was the first official day that allowed people to be off work to mark Juneteenth. I am so glad we pulled this together for people to get the feeling of being free. We know today we are celebrating slaves being completely freed and we are ancestors of those slaves, so we love being together."

She continued: "I want to thank Mr. Everything an entrepreneur in this city for this suggestion and for asking me to partner with him and I am glad I did."

James Hickman said he was excited to put this celebration together and he thanked Rosie Brown for her partnership in the event. He said this was a wonderful day to get the community together to recognize the official Juneteenth Holiday.

Travis Williams, who was originally from Alton, then moved to Springfield and teamed with James Hickman and Alderwoman Brown to do this special event. Travis prepared barbecue food items with his talents as a chef. Travis said he was happy people were coming out and he is also the head chef at LaMay's Catering.

