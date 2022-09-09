CHESTERFIELD - Mr. Blue Sky, Tribute to Electric Light Orchestra, with Emily Wallace comes to the Chesterfield Amphitheater on September 23. Doors open at 6 pm, and the show begins at 7 pm.

The show is for all ages. Tickets are General Admission: $20 Advanced, $25 at the door, 4-Pack for $60.

Mr. Blue Sky creates all the majestic splendor that is the music of Electric Light Orchestra. With a focus on the band’s hits from the 70s, 80s, and latest records, and mixing in selective deep cuts, MBS produces the ultimate ELO experience.