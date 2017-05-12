(Busch Stadium) Besides the return of Dexter Fowler to the starting lineup, the St. Louis Cardinals are getting healthier and have a number of players close to being activated from the disabled list. Back from a rehab assignment at Palm Beach (A), Jhonny Peralta took some ground balls and worked out with the team this afternoon.

“For me, I’d like to see a little bit more robust rehab assignment,” shared General Manager John Mozeliak. “So we will likely send him out to Memphis (AAA) in the next day or two and get him some time down there – have him play a position, have him take at-bats and then we’ll have a better sense of where he is. When you’re simply just DHing or participating in a few at-bats in the extended program, the energy level and some of the things that were concerning when we put him on the DL, it needs to be tested.

Peralta has been sidelined since April 17th due to respiratory issues.

Outfielder Stephen Piscotty (hamstring) is also expected to begin a rehab assignment soon, maybe as early as Monday. But unlike Peralta, he will be headed to Springfield (AA).

“I’ve thrown, I’ve hit, I got out there on the field today and ran,” said Piscotty. “Did some cuts. Tried kind of mimicking running around the bases. Anything that we can think of that is baseball related, so far all that’s felt good.”

Mozeliak did not want to speculate how long Jose Martinez would remain on the disabled list with a left groin strain.

“Clearly this is an injury that’s going to take some time,” he said. “I would say being patient and being smart is what we have to do.”

Feeling “great”, Martinez is pleased with his progress and has even taken some swings–but not yet in the cage, more part of some mobility practice.

Pitcher Tyler Lyons (right intercostal strain) is expected to make a rehab start for Memphis on Monday.

Fellow lefty Zach Duke threw a bullpen session of 30 fastballs today. He will continue with the routine until the end of the month, when provided there are no setbacks, he will report to Palm Beach on rehab assignment. Recovering from Tommy John surgery, he is still on track to return before the end of the season.

Mozeliak also shared Marco Gonzales has been promoted from Palm Beach to Memphis and “I think Gant is relatively close, too, so I’m encouraged.”

photo credit: Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports, Bill Greenblatt/UPI