http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/17-3-31-Mozeliak-on-Molina.mp3

Being careful to avoid specific characteristics of the on-going negotiation, St. Louis Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak did express positivity on the extension talks with catcher Yadier Molina.

“Right now, we’re still optimistic,” shared Mozeliak. “Hopefully, we can get something done. I think everybody’s motivated to try to do that, but still some work to do.”

Upon his return from playing in the World Baseball Classic, Molina stated that he did not want to discuss his contract during the season, thus providing a deadline of Opening Night to work out an extension or risk losing him to free agency after this year.

“From our end, it had very little impact,” said Mozeliak on what kind of urgency resulted. “In other words, we’ve always stated that we’re open for business and happy to negotiate something during the season, after the season, whenever. But I think on his end it was very critical for him to try and get something done before the season, so we’re hopeful.”

photo credit: STLBaseballWeekly.com