(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals will potentially play tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 23-man team as Jedd Gyorko made a quick departure from the clubhouse this afternoon.

“Jedd’s got a baby on the way, so we’ll figure out roster later,” said Mike Matheny, who remained tight-lipped on follow-up questions about possible roster moves.

Leading the team with 19 extra base hits and a .355 average with runners in scoring position, Gyorko had been slated to play third base and bat cleanup.

“There’s just a lot of moving parts,” he reiterated. “It just happened. Stephen (Piscotty) if flying back this evening too, so like I said, moving pieces.”

Multiple sources confirmed there was an effort to bring up Magnerius Sierra from Springfield (AA), but according to later reports the outfielder took part in batting practice at Hammons Field.

In the meantime, with Gyorko departing for the hospital, Jhonny Peralta will step in to play third base and bat sixth for the Cardinals. Yadier Molina will now bat fourth.

Cardinals Lineup 5/30

Dexter Fowler, CF

Tommy Pham, RF

Matt Carpenter, 1B

Yadier Molina, C

Aledmys Diaz, SS

Jhonny Peralta, 3B

Paul DeJong, 2B

Jose Martinez, LF

Michael Wacha, P

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI