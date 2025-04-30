ALTON - Community members are invited to a fitness party in honor of National Transplant Awareness Month.

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, you can come out to the Catholic Children’s Home in Alton for a morning of Zumba, yoga and tai chi. Titled “Move Your Organs Too!,” the event aims to raise awareness of organ donation.

“It’s important to me because I know that in a situation where you get asked if you would be willing to donate a family member’s organ, that’s hard,” said organizer Coena Royal. “But I want people to know that when they’re in that moment to have to even think like that, look at it as you’re creating a legacy. That’s what I want people to know in Transplant Awareness Month, so people understand there’s a bigger picture. Saving lives, extending lives, and also creating a legacy.”

Royal is the founder of God’s RARE Jewel. She received a pancreas and a kidney in 2012. Her brother “gifted” her another kidney in 2024, she said.

This month marks the 13th anniversary of her original transplant, and she wants to celebrate with Saturday’s party. Through the “Move Your Organs Too!” event, she hopes to encourage people to become organ donors while reminding them of the importance of caring for their bodies.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. on May 3, and the party starts at 10:30 a.m. It costs $20 to participate; admission for children ages 6–12 is $5, and kids 5 and under are free. Some of the proceeds will go back to the Mid-America Transplant Foundation, which will have a table at the event with information about becoming an organ donor.

Ana House will lead the Zumba, Terrilyn Lanton will offer yoga, and Dolores Royal will take attendees through the tai chi exercise. No experience with Zumba, yoga or tai chi is necessary. Royal emphasized that the goal is to have fun and promote organ health.

“When we exercise, I wonder if we all have ever paid attention that we’re keeping our organs healthy,” she said. “We’re exercising because we say we want to be toned, we want to stay healthy. But as we’re moving around, we’re keeping those organs just as healthy.”

Royal believes in taking a holistic approach to health. Nutritionist Tonya Neely of Self Care and Wellness will be present with her book of recipes. Golden Heart Candle Co. will sell candles, wax melts and room sprays. Sugar-N-Spice will have jewelry from Paparazzi for sale. There will also be a raffle for attendees to enjoy.

“When it comes to wanting to be healthy, you also want to feel beautiful,” Royal explained. “I wanted the whole theme just to be about the total person, the total body, everything that can make us all feel good while also staying healthy.”

Royal hopes the “Move Your Organs Too!” event will become an annual occurrence. She aims to raise awareness and money for the Mid-America Transplant Foundation so they can continue doing their work of recruiting organ donors and helping people through the transplant process.

As a transplant recipient, Royal noted that people have the chance to live healthy, full lives because of organ donation. She expressed her gratitude for the donation process and her excitement to help other people at the “Move Your Organs Too!” event while having fun.

“My goal is to be able to donate money to the Transplant Foundation because without them going and talking to families to see if this is something that their family member would want to do, [there wouldn’t be as many donations],” Royal added. “They’re very important in our lives for those of us who receive transplants. I want them to continue to do what they’re out there doing.”

For more information about the “Move Your Organs Too!” fitness party, click here or email Royal at godsrarejewel@charter.net. To learn more about the Mid-America Transplant Foundation, including how to donate, visit their official website at MidAmericaTransplant.org.

