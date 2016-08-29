ROXANA - Mount Olive scored an upset Saturday afternoon, defeating two-time Roxana Lady Shell volleyball tournament champions Hardin-Calhoun in 19-25, 25-16, 16-14 in the final.

The Wildcats moved into the final with a 25-13, 25-19 win over Jersey in the Gold Bracket semis while the Warriors advanced with a 25-23, 25-10 win over the host Shells.

Grace Baalman had 10 kills against Roxana for Calhoun, and 19 on the day, with Abby Baalman scoring 23 points off serve, Junie Zirklebach 25 assists and Kayla Lammy six blocks. Abby Baalman had 11 service points in the first match against Roxana. Junie Zirkelbach had 13 assists against Mount Olive.

Calhoun now has a 4-1 overall record, one of the best in the region. Roxana and Civic Memorial both had impressive 3-1 records in the tourney.

Jersey Coach Bob Siemer said his girls did better blocking at the net Saturday, but had a little trouble serving.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The five sophomores had some jitters but they will only get better,” Siemer said.

Faith Franke had 18 service points and Mackenzie Thurston had 14 kills on the day for the Panthers.

In other matches on the day, Civic Memorial took fifth place with a 25-20, 25-14 win over Marquette Catholic in the Silver Bracket final; the Eagles had defeated Bunker Hill 25-13, 25-21 and Marquette downed Gillespie 25-12, 25-15 to move into the fifth-place match. The Minutemaids defeated the Miners 22-25, 25-19, 15-11 for seventh place.

McGivney Catholic took their first-ever varsity volleyball win in the Bronze Bracket semifinals, upending East Alton-Wood River 16-25, 25-23, 20-18 to move into the ninth-place match. The Oilers defeated Madison, who had lost to Dupo in the other bracket semifinal, 25-14, 25-11 for 11th place; the Tigers took ninth with a 25-21, 23-25, 15-13 win over the Griffins.

Mount Olive finished with a 4-0 record, followed by Calhoun (3-1); Roxana (3-1); Jersey (2-2); Civic Memorial (3-1); Marquette Catholic (2-2); Bunker Hill (2-2); Gillespie (1-3); Dupo (2-2); Father McGivney (1-3); Wood River (1-3); and Madison (0-4).

More like this: